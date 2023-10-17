‘Best Cruise Destination’ award for Asia goes to PHL

THE Philippines was named Asia’s Best Cruise Destination for 2023 at the 3rd World Cruise Awards in Dubai.

This is the first time the country received this recognition, further enhancing its reputation as a favorable destination in the Asian cruise industry. The award was handed out in a gala affair on Sunday, with the Philippines beating out other nominees such as India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, according to the awards’ web site.

Abu Dhabi snagged the award for The World’s Best Cruise Destination 2023, a category in which the Philippines was also nominated. The World Cruise Awards is a sister-event of the World Tourism Awards.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco thanked tourism stakeholders for their continued efforts at recovering the industry’s prepandemic gains and their continued collaboration with the government. “This prestigious award is not only a testament to the Philippines’s allure as a cruise destination, but also a validation of the collective dedication of the tourism industry and the Department of Tourism [DOT]. This augurs well for our strategic objective to equalize tourism development, as we put the spotlight on lesser-known destinations by expanding our cruise tourism portfolio,” she stressed.

‘Must-visit destination’

“With Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao having recently garnered Conde Nast Travel’s Best Islands in Asia Award, the Philippines’ recognition as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination complements and reaffirms our status as a must-visit destination for cruise enthusiasts,” she added. “We are committed to maintain and enhance the Philippines’s standing as an outstanding cruise destination in Asia and the world,” she affirmed.

Underscoring the viability of the Philippines as a major cruise destination in Asia, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Vice President and Managing Director Ben Angell recently told the BusinessMirror, “With its archipelagic nature, the Philippines offers many beautiful ports, and we relish the opportunity to showcase them to our guests.” NCL, which snagged the award for World’s Best Cruise Line 2023 at the same event, has included three new Philippine destinations in its cruise itineraries —Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and Salomague in Ilocos Sur. (See, Norwegian Cruise Line includes 3 new PHL ports on cruise itineraries,” in the BusinessMirror, October 12, 2023.)

Data provided by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as of October 11 showed the country is supposed to receive 128 cruise calls across 33 inter-island destinations this year. The cruise ships are projected to bring in close to 50,000 passengers and some 16,000 crew members.

Other regional cruise awardees

Among the arriving cruise ships are the Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella, and the Blue Dream Cruise, which earlier made its maiden voyage to the Philippines this month.

Meanwhile, other countries that bagged best cruise destination awards in their respective regions were Mozambique (Africa), Jamaica (Caribbean), Madeira in Portugal (Europe), Mauritius (Indian Ocean), Mexico (Latin America), Abu Dhabi (Middle East), Alaska (North America), and Fiji (Oceania).

Other regional awards for Asia were handed out to Silversea, for Asia’s Best Cruise Line; Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore (Best Cruise Terminal); Cruise Arena (Best Cruise Travel Agency); with several others granted to river cruises and its stakeholders.