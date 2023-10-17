₧23T in land sales projected from 14 reclamation projects

CLAIMING that reclamation offers not only an essential means of urban expansion but also substantial economic opportunities, an economist-lawmaker estimated on Monday that at least P23 trillion in land sales will result out of the 14 approved reclamation projects off Manila Bay, “enough to retire the country’s debt.”

In a recent briefing conducted by the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda highlighted the significance of Manila Bay reclamation projects, drawing parallels to global megacities like Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong, which have successfully utilized reclamation to address their growing needs.

According to Salceda, the 14 approved Manila Bay reclamation projects that are pending resumption due to a suspension ordered by President Marcos can also generate as much as P432 billion in national land taxes, including VAT, capital gains tax, and documentary stamp taxes in the next five years.

Salceda agreed, however, that reclamation as a revenue source for the national government has not yet been maximized.

“It’s a great way to raise revenues without raising taxes. We already considered funding the military pension system out of reclamation rights during the time of PNOY [President Benigno Aquino III]. But the idea was ultimately shelved because most reclamation projects are local government projects,” Salceda added.

This revelation comes in the wake of the government’s decision to temporarily halt several reclamation projects in the country, including those in Manila Bay. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is reviewing the records of all projects, which are in varying stages of project implementation.

Salceda emphasized that reclamation is a standard practice undertaken by major cities worldwide, citing the examples of Tokyo, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

He said Tokyo, for instance, has reclaimed 20 percent of Tokyo Bay to meet the growing demands of the Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

Salceda added that Singapore, on the other hand, has reclaimed around 22 percent of its total land area, with one-third allocated for socialized housing projects. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has reclaimed 25 percent of its developed land, housing 27 percent of its population and serving as a hub for 70 percent of its business activities.

“Reclamation is inevitable when developing large metropolitan cities [are] bound by the sea, and Metro Manila is now the world’s most densely populated megacity,” Salceda said.

3 under way

In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of 22 reclamation projects, including three in Manila Bay that were already underway.

Salceda underlined the significant economic contributions of reclamation projects to the country—beyond tax revenues from the businesses to be set up on the reclaimed lands, they also create additional job opportunities.

He is pushing advocacy for harnessing reclamation development rights as a means of generating revenue for the government.

He cited examples of discussions during the 18th Congress on the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension Reform and the funding of the Maharlika Investment Fund, where reclamation rights were considered assets for economic infusion.

Salceda said the cumulative impact of these reclamation projects has already been studied, making the suspension somewhat surprising.

He added that the House tax committee is mulling over the crafting of a fiscal framework for reclamation projects. The framework would include implementing Republic Act No. 7279, which requires that at least 50 percent of the income of the Philippine Reclamation Authority fund the National Housing Authority’s land acquisition projects.

Salceda says the framework will also include a rule that 20 percent of reclaimed land should be used for low-cost housing, “or some sort of alternative compliance. This is what Singapore did.”

The fiscal framework will also include adjustments to the dividend remittance policy of the PRA, granting it relief from the requirement of the Dividend Law that the GOCC should remit 50 percent of its net earnings to the Treasury.

“A suspension is not tantamount to the abandonment of the projects and may be an opportunity for us to rethink the costs and benefits of reclamation projects,” he said.

In the committee’s next discussions on the issue, he said the DENR’s Environment Management Bureau will be invited to provide further insights.

In the same briefing, Philippine Reclamation Authority Assistant General Manager Atty. Joseph Literal said there are only 14 approved projects in Manila Bay, covering 5,503.12 hectares.

For Filipinos and foreign individuals, Literal said the reclamation projects open doors to a broader spectrum of career opportunities, as the establishment of new cities and business districts results in the creation of countless job prospects.

Based on their estimates, Literal said the direct investments from vertical development could reach P23 trillion.

He said real property taxes are projected at P140 million per hectare per year, while the valuation of saleable land assets is estimated at P10,503 billion.

“Business taxes and permits find their source in local government units (LGUs), while income taxes flow through the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). These projects bolster the Gross National Product (GNP) and have the untapped potential to generate employment on a monumental scale,” he added.

On the financial inflow side, he said reclamation projects promise to generate billions of pesos in public revenues—to come from reclamation fees and charges collected through the PRA.

He added that reclamation projects provide the physical space for a thriving business ecosystem, saying the created land offers fertile ground for enterprises to set up shop, attracting local and international investors alike.

“Employment generated is unaccounted for yet, but existing developments attest to the vast potential of these reclaimed lands to attract investors and businesses,” he added.

Drawing from the experience of Pasay reclamation projects, he said a full cycle of reclamation spans 30 years, and his journey involves four years of developing raw land through reclamation, followed by three years of horizontal development to create service land.

“The final stage unfolds over 23 years to complete vertical developments. These projects are brought to life through joint venture partnerships with qualified private sector proponents,” he said.

Zero cost

LITERAL noted that the reclamation projects are implemented at zero cost to the government. He said these initiatives are financed entirely by private sector proponents under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements, guided by a PPP code or order.

The private sector not only provides financing but also the workforce, facilities, and technology needed for the projects, and this approach shifts commercial and construction risks away from the government, with the private sector shouldering this burden.