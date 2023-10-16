PSA: Import costs grew faster in past 4 years

IMPORT costs have been increasing faster than export costs for the past four years, according to the newly released Unit Value Index (UVI) of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The UVI showed that unit cost of imports posted double-digit growth in 2022 at 10.8 percent while exports grew 5.6 percent during the same period.

In 2019, the UVI for imports increased 0.9 percent; 2020, it contracted 0.8 percent; and in 2021, it rose 9.4 percent. For exports, the data showed the UVI contracted 0.7 percent in 2019; declined 0.3 percent in 2020; and grew 3.4 percent in 2021.

“UVI for Exports of 108.1 means that the unit value of the exported commodities have increased by 8.1 percent from the base year 2018 to 2022,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa recently explained to BusinessMirror.

“UVI for Imports of 121.1 means that the unit value of the imported commodities have increased by 21.1 percent from the base year 2018 to 2022. So imports unit price moved faster than exports unit price,” he also said.

Despite this, the latest data is not enough justification for a stronger peso, according to National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan.

Balisacan told BusinessMirror over the weekend that the peso moves according to several factors and not just in terms of trade. He said the peso is also influenced by interest rates here and abroad.

Neda Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie G. Edillon agreed and told this newspaper that it is important to consider other sectors of the economy before advocating for a stronger peso.

“If it’s only imports we’re concerned about, then yes, a stronger [peso] would be good. If it’s about the entire economy, then no, because it makes our exports and import-substituting domestic industries less competitive,” Edillon told BusinessMirror.

Earlier, Balisacan said raising interest rates would also not lead to a competitive peso. Balisacan said a weak peso is what the country needs to grow faster since this will allow exporters and local producers to earn more as well as increase the purchasing power of dollar earners and their families in the Philippines.

Balisacan explained that it is a misnomer that a weak peso translates to a weak economy. On the contrary, it allows sectors such as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to have greater purchasing power.

This increase in income is good for consumption-driven economies like the Philippines. Conventionally, the bulk or 70 percent of the economy is driven by consumption and 10 percent of this is accounted for by the consumption from overseas Filipino workers’ remittances. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/06/balisacan-cites-downside-of-possible-rate-increase/)

UVI details

Based on the data, PSA said the increase in the annual average growth rate of UVI in 2022 relative to its annual average increase in 2021 was due to the growth of the UVI of works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques at 14.3 percent in 2022 from an annual decline of 10.1 percent in 2021.

“Works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques contributed 82.8 percent to the uptrend in the annual growth rate of UVI for exports in 2022,” PSA said.

Other main contributors to the higher annual average growth rate of UVI for exports in 2022 were the faster annual average increments in vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment at 23.1 percent in 2022 from 7.4 percent in 2021.

The list included prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes at 11.7 percent in 2022 from 7.3 percent in 2021.

Of the remaining 18 sections, 15 exhibited annual average increases, while three posted annual average decreases in 2022.

Meanwhile, the higher year-on-year average increase of UVI for imports in 2022 was mainly fueled by the faster annual average increment recorded in mineral products at 34.7 percent in 2022 from 25.9 percent in 2021.

“The mineral products contributed 51.4 percent to the higher annual average growth rate of UVI for imports in 2022,” PSA said.

Completing the top three contributors to the higher annual average increment of UVI for imports during the period were the faster annual average increases in works of art, collectors’ pieces and antiques at 9.3 percent in 2022 from 4.1 percent in 2021.

The list also included vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment which posted a UVI growth of 8.9 percent in 2022 from 3.7 percent in 2021.

Further, 16 of the remaining 18 sections posted annual average increases, while two sections registered annual average declines in 2022.

The PSA explained that the UVIs for exports and imports can be used as deflators to convert a series of nominal values of exports and imports into volume estimates of GDP using the expenditure approach.

The UVIs can also be used to study the terms of trade, measure inflation, and forecast future price trends in international macroeconomics analysis as well as analyze the country’s competitiveness.