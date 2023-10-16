PHL ranks 3rd global tourism FDI recipient in ’18-’22

THE Philippines ranked third among the destinations which received the largest amounts of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the tourism sector from 2018 to 2022.

According to a report co-produced by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and fDi Intelligence, there were 2,415 greenfield FDI recorded with a total capital investment of US$175.5 billion from 2018 to 2022. These projects created an estimated 388,000 jobs. fDi Intelligence is a unit of the Financial Times that monitors FDI.

The hotel and tourism sector accounted for almost two-thirds of all projects in the tourism cluster between 2018 and 2022. While FDI projects in the hotel and tourism sector increased by 25% to 2022 from 2021, capital investment declined to $7.8 billion in 2022 from some $49 billion in 2018.

Per the report, “Spain [was] the leading recipient [$19.4 billion], followed by China [$11.5 billion], and the Philippines [$11.1 billion]” from 2018 to 2022. Said capital investments in the Philippines went into 26 projects, that represented 5 percent of the market share for projects in Asia Pacific. The region recorded a total of 517 projects for the period.

The report also underscored the rebound in greenfield investments in the global tourism sector, reflecting the surge in international tourist arrivals. Greenfield investments are a form of FDI where a parent company starts a new venture in a foreign country by constructing new operations and facilities from the ground up.

New jobs created up 23%

As per the report, the number of global FDI tourism projects expanded by 23 percent to 352 in 2022 from 286 in 2021. The $10.2-billion investment last year created an estimated 36,400 new jobs, up 23 percent from the previous year.

Western Europe was the major destination for tourism FDI last year, with 143 announced investments valued at $2.2 billion. Asia Pacific recorded 42 tourism projects, a minimal 2.4-percent rise from 2021, and valued at $1.2 billion, the lowest since peaking at $30.3 billion in 2018.

Hotels remained the largest recipient of tourism FDI globally between 2018 and 2022, accounting for 51 percent of all FDI projects. “More than 70 percent of capital investment [$126.8 billion] and job creation [270,000] in the tourism cluster was generated by the accommodation sub-sector during the same period,” said the report.

In a news statement, Jacopo Dettoni, the editor of fDi Intelligence said: “Greenfield FDI into the tourism sector is showing signs of life after all but vanishing in the pandemic years.

With Covid–19 behind us, the sector has no time to waste in addressing the biggest challenge of our times: climate change and the resulting sustainability imperative.”

$65B into Asia Pacific

From 2018 to 2022, the tourism FDI in Asia Pacific were valued at $65.1 billion and created more than 105,600 jobs. “India was the source of 15 tourism investments in 2022, making it the sector’s largest source country in the Asia-Pacific region last year. Between 2018 and 2022, India was the source of 16 percent of the region’s outbound tourism FDI projects,” according to the report.

Similarly, India was the top destination of tourism FDI, attracting “three times more tourism FDI projects in 2022 than it did in 2021, and ranked as the top destination country in the region last year. Between 2018 and 2022, India received a total of 51 announced tourism FDI projects, representing a market share of 9.9 percent in Asia Pacific and more than $2.2 billion in capital investment.”

From 2018 to 2022, most tourism FDI projects at 79 went to China, accounting for 14 percent of total market share in the region. While FDI in China peaked at 30 projects in 2019, “inbound project numbers have steadily declined since then,” the report added.

For his part, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “To ensure the growth and competitiveness of the sector, significant investments must be made in education and talent by upskilling the professional workforce and implementing vocational and technical programs. Only in this way can we equip young people—of whom only 50 percent have completed secondary education—with the knowledge and capabilities they need to thrive in the sector. These investments will then pave the way for a skilled workforce that can deliver exceptional growth, drive innovation and, by embracing digital technologies, enhance the competitiveness and resilience of the tourism sector.”