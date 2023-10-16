Peza approves ₱131.76-B investments from Jan to Oct

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it has approved P131.76 billion worth of investments from January to October 2023, 85 percent of its P154-billion investment approvals target for the year.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga told reporters on the sidelines of the recent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Japan-based firm Advantec and PEZA that the investment promotion agency approved at its board meeting last week P131.757 billion worth of investments in January to October 2023, up by 232.45 percent from the P39.632-billion investment approvals recorded in the same period last year.

Asked if the agency will surpass its P300-billion “fearless forecast” for the year, the PEZA chief said, “We will see. [Because when] Texas Instruments [comes in], although that’s already announced, that’s already a billion dollars.”

Panga also noted that apart from Texas Instruments, Inc., the agency is expecting more big-ticket investments to enter the country. However, he added, “But I’m not at liberty to disclose.”

Malacañang announced in August this year that Texas Instruments is planning to invest almost $1 billion to expand its facilities in Clark, Pampanga and Baguio. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said this proposed investment will help boost the country’s semiconductor exports.

PEZA had earlier set a lower-end target for investment approvals of around P160 billion and a maximum target of P300 billion for this year.

The P300-billion “fearless forecast” of PEZA for this year is more than double the P140.7- billion investments approved by the agency in 2022.

The investment promotion agency said the approved P131.757-billion investments in January to October this year came from 169 investment projects.

PEZA said these projects are expected to generate $3.026 billion in export receipts and create 28,521 jobs.

Of the 169 investment projects, 78 are into export; 36 are into IT; 20 are facilities; 15 are into logistics; 13 are into ecozone development; five are domestic market-oriented and two are utilities.

October report

Meanwhile, for the month of October alone, PEZA approved P20.55 billion worth of investments, which came from 25 investment projects, of which 13 projects are into export; six into Information Technology (IT); three are into logistics; two are facilities and one is into ecozone development.

According to the investment promotion agency, the P20.55-billion investment approvals in October alone is expected to generate $643.321 million in export receipts and create 5,500 jobs.

For the remaining months of 2023, Panga said the manufacturing sector is expected to drive PEZA’s investment approvals.

The PEZA chief attributed the sector’s growth to the “growing domestic market and import substitution” happening in the country.

“So that we don’t have to import … if we can do the manufacturing in the Philippines, especially for basic commodities, then that’s the preferred arrangement,” Panga said.