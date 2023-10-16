NEDA CHIEFS

In an unprecedented event, the men and women who headed the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) got together at the weekend at the Development Academy of the Philippines, for fellowship and to join former Neda officers forming a network of alumni.

From left, joining the host, incumbent Neda chief Arsenio M. Balisacan (2012-2016, under President Benigno S. Aquino III, reappointed in 2022 under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.), are Solita C. Monsod (1987-1989, under President Corazon C. Aquino); Gerardo P. Sicat (1973-1981, under President Ferdinand E. Marcos); Cielito F. Habito (1992-1998, under President Fidel V. Ramos); and (inset) Felipe M. Medalla (1998-2001, under President Joseph E. Estrada). Not in photo is Emmanuel F. Esguerra (named Acting Neda chief in early 2016, under President Benigno S. Aquino III).

Photo courtesy of Cielito Habito