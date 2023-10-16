House blocs react to Duterte tirade

IN an unprecedented move, leaders of several political parties within the House of Representatives have issued a joint statement expressing their disappointment and taking the “utmost exception” to the recent comments made by former president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The joint statement released by House Secretary General Reginald Sagun Velasco expressed the concerns of various political parties, including Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, National Unity Party, Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc., Nationalist People’s Coalition, PDP-Laban, and Nacionalista Party, regarding the former president’s recent remarks.

“We, leaders of all political parties in the House of Representatives, take the utmost exception to the remarks made by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte. Our institution, the House of Representatives, has been unwavering in its dedication to the Filipino people. It is deeply unfortunate that the former President chose to malign the very institution that for years supported many of his own legislative priorities,” said the joint statement.

The leaders of the political parties clarified that this decision was made in the best interest of national security and not as a personal affront to any individual, including Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“The decision to reallocate confidential funds to security agencies, especially in the context of escalating tensions with China, was taken in the best interest of national security. It is essential to understand that this decision was made for the benefit of the nation and not as a personal affront to any individual, including Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio,” the parties said.

They also noted that confidential and intelligence funds were not allocated to other civilian departments, including Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, and Information and Communications Technology.

“Casting these decisions in light of personal vendettas is a disservice to the diligent members of the House of the People and the very essence of our democratic process,” he added.

In response to Duterte’s reference to the “pork barrel” system, the joint statement highlighted that it has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“It is critical to remember that the ‘pork barrel’ system, which former President Duterte alluded to, has been deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Our members are firmly committed to respecting and upholding this ruling. Rather than making sweeping allegations in the media, we advise the former president, if he has tangible evidence of wrongdoing, to present it to the appropriate authorities,” they added.

Another key point addressed by the parties was the criticism surrounding extraordinary and miscellaneous funds.

“Regarding the criticisms around the extraordinary and miscellaneous funds, these are not only standard budgetary allocations meant for official functions and duties but are also transparent and open to scrutiny. In fact, these funds are subject to the rigorous oversight of the Commission on Audit [COA], the constitutionally mandated body responsible for examining all government expenditures,” they added.

Lawmakers said the House of Representatives received a clean audit with no red flags, disallowances, or suspensions, which underscores the institution’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.

The leaders called on Duterte and all parties involved to avoid making threats or insinuations of harm against any member of the House or the institution itself.

“We call upon the former President and all parties involved to avoid making threats or insinuating harm against any member of the House or the institution itself. Dialogue and understanding should always be at the foremost duty as public servants is to the Filipino people, and it is incumbent upon us to rise above personal and political divides to prioritize their welfare and the nation’s advancement,” they said.