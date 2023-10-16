Globe and TM sweep top positions in 2023 PH’s Best Customer Service Mobile Carriers category

Mobile brands of leading digital solutions platform Globe received the thumbs up from Filipino consumers, emerging on top of the mobile carriers and telecommunications category in the inaugural Philippines’ Best Customer Service 2023 survey by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista.

Among major players in the country’s online services and digital products industry, TM Tambayan secured the lead with a score of 7.09 followed closely by Globe with 7.08. The results suggest that these brands have consistently met or surpassed customer expectations by delivering efficient, responsive, and courteous support.

Globe and TM relentlessly innovate to elevate the customer journey. By merging top-tier content with cost-effective deals, enticing promotions, and a robust network, they aim to set new standards in user satisfaction. The three brands continuously roll out tailored services that address customers’ evolving demands.

“The survey underscores the importance that Filipino consumers place on exceptional customer service. We are happy to be recognized for our efforts and dedication to our customers which resonate in every interaction we have. Each touchpoint, whether a call, a message, or a face-to-face meeting, is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment,” said Beck Eclipse, Globe Chief Customer Experience and Chief Transformation Officer.

“Our goal is to continuously improve our service standards, pushing the boundaries of excellence. We believe that our customers deserve nothing less than the best, and we are wholeheartedly committed to delivering on that promise every single day,” she said.

The comprehensive survey, conducted by renowned global market research firm Statista between April 12 and May 17, involved over 11,000 Filipino consumers. It resulted in more than 115,000 evaluations on brick and mortar, online retailers, and service providers across 64 retail and service categories.

Participants evaluated brands on several criteria, including their willingness to recommend them to peers. Specific areas of focus were accessibility, professional competence, and quality of communication.

Brands were rated on a scale of one to five, with one indicating “very unsatisfied” and five signifying “very satisfied”. Additionally, on a scale of zero to 10, respondents indicated their likelihood to recommend the brands.

Filipino survey participants responded to questions such as “the availability of customer service in a shop or on a helpline,” “the quality of information received” and “whether questions were answered correctly and in sufficient detail.”

In the highly competitive telco industry, Globe and TM stand out as beacons of dedication and innovation. Their commitment to enhancing the user experience, combined with a forward-thinking approach to service delivery, sets them apart in the ever-changing consumer landscape.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.