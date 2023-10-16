Give ₱2-B mandated fund in full, SRA asks lawmakers

BACOLOD CITY—The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is urging lawmakers to fully restore its P2-billion fund next year to boost its efforts in developing the sugar industry and combating weather threats.

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona said the government-owned and -controlled corp. would push for the restoration of its Sugarcane Industry Development Act (SIDA) budget during its Senate budget hearing this Tuesday.

“This year, we tried to push for the P2 billion and we lined up all projects based on P2 billion and only P1 billion was approved,” Azcona said in a recent press briefing here. “We will continue to push for the P2 billion.”

The SRA is the primary implementing agency of the SIDA of 2015, which earmarks a P2-billion fund for the development of the local sugarcane industry.

However, the only time that the SRA received the full amount was in 2016 during its first year of implementation.

Since 2017, the SIDA fund has been slashed continuously due to budget utilization woes, especially on the equipment component of the fund.

This year the SRA received P1 billion, just half of the SIDA fund. Nonetheless, the amount is about 40 percent higher than the P712 million that the GOCC got last year.

In 2018 and 2019, the SRA received only P500 million of the P2 billion SIDA fund.

Azcona pointed out that the reduction in SIDA budget was caused by the GOCC’s dismal performance in equipment procurement.

“The snag that hit us when SIDA was initially made, which caused our allocation to decline, is the big delay in the equipment side,” he said.

“We had a P500-million equipment purchase that was delayed by three years,” he added.

The delay was caused by procurement challenges stemming from a memorandum of agreement between the SRA and the Philippine International Trading Corp. in 2018. Under the agreement, the PITC would procure the necessary items under SIDA on SRA’s behalf.

Azcona said one of the adjustments that SRA did to fast-track procurement is to conduct solely the bidding.

“Today all of our biddings are done by the SRA itself. We are doing everything,” he said.

The SRA is also now fast-tracking the approval of its spending plan so that it can implement the SIDA programs as early as the start of next year.

“This year, we were able to have it approved by March so we have a lot more time to do projects and then what we are trying to do now is before the year ends, try to seek approval already for 2024,” Azcona said.

“So when the new year starts, we can start moving [already],” he added.

The SRA chief emphasized that having the full SIDA budget would be a “big help” for sugarcane farmers who have been challenged by rising production costs and climate threats like El Nino.

“If we go back to P2 billion everything will double up,” Azcona said, noting that the SRA has fully utilized the block farm funding, scholarships allocation and the infrastructure budget of the SIDA.

“The only part that we hope we can fully utilize is the socialized credit,” he added.

The present P1-billion budget is allocated as follows based on the law: 50 percent for infrastructure support (P500 million), 15 percent for block farm (P150 million), 15 percent for credit (P150 million), another 15 percent for research and development (P150 million) and scholarships at 5 percent (P50 million).