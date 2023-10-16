Cybersecurity breach jittershound Asean, PHL SMEs

A THIRD of Filipino and Southeast Asian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) believe that they are “not confident” in tracking cybersecurity breaches amid a hybrid work environment, a report from cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks revealed.

According to the 2023 State of Cybersecurity in Asean Report of Palo Alto Networks, SMEs are most concerned about password attacks (63 percent), malware attacks (56 percent), and account takeovers (53 percent).

This, as almost half at 41 percent of their infrastructure and processing are running on cloud for hybrid setups.

“In observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, we are reinforcing our mission of empowering SMEs with a stronger cybersecurity posture, recognizing their pivotal role as the backbone of our economy. It’s crucial to remember that SMEs, just like larger organizations, hold valuable data sought after by cyber attackers for financial gain,” said Steven Scheurmann, VP for Asean at Palo Alto Networks.

Scheurmann said SMEs have adopted cloud security as a top cybersecurity measure for two years now. However, hybrid work continues to pose challenges for SMEs in securing their cloud applications and services due to risks associated with unsecured home networks and personal devices.

He explained that these risks include data breaches, which can threaten both SME employees and customers, potentially leading to identity theft and unauthorized financial transactions.

These vulnerabilities, Scheurmann said, make it “challenging for almost one-third of SMEs to procure a broader range of cybersecurity solutions for hybrid work.”

To stay ahead of threats, Scheurmann underscored non-negotiables that SMEs should look for when securing cloud infrastructure in hybrid environments.

These are: holistic visibility of network traffic; zero trust network access (ZTNA); and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Scheurmann emphasized that a holistic visibility of network traffic ensures SMEs that only authorized users and devices get access to data and applications.

A ZTNA, on the other hand, operates under the principle of zero trust, requiring users to “always verify.” ZTNA acts as a security manager, ensuring that each employee must show their identification and state their purpose before gaining access to areas reserved for authorized personnel only.

Lastly, AI-driven firewalls with machine learning analyze network traffic, predict, and prevent cyber threats that are also increasingly sophisticated due to AI. They continually adapt, ensuring SMEs are equipped to protect themselves from emerging threats.

“Even small-sized and resource-constrained businesses can establish a formidable security posture, rendering it challenging for attackers to breach, provided a strong cybersecurity hygiene culture prevails within the company. Holistic visibility, a zero-trust approach, and AI integration will help ensure that SMEs can scale up their cloud security to protect against both current and future threats, no matter where they choose to work,” said Scheurmann.