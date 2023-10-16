Brawner urges China to stop dangerous maneuvers of its ships

ARMED Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Sunday urged China to stop its vessels’ dangerous maneuvering versus Filipino ships in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as this could endanger military personnel on both sides.

He made this comment after the Philippine Navy (PN)’s BRP Benguet (LS-507), a naval transport, was closely tailed by China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Ship 621 while on a routine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to Rizal Reef last October 13.

“These dangerous and offensive maneuvers by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides. The AFP remains committed to ensuring the safety of its personnel during RoRe missions and asserts that it will continue to adhere to the rules-based international order,” Brawner said.

He added that the potential for collision and accident at sea further highlights the urgency for China to uphold maritime safety standards.

Earlier, AFP public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said the BRP Benguet warned off and issued consecutive radio challenges to the Chinese ship after it shadowed the Filipino naval transport at an 80-yard distance and attempted to cross its bow with a “closest point of approach” (CPA) of 350 yards while 5.8 nautical miles of Pag-asa Island.

This took place between 1:40 p.m. to 5:04 p.m. of October 13.

“The PN crew cited the violation of the collision regulations (COLREG) in its radio challenges, and demanded that the Chinese vessel steer clear of the BRP Benguet,” Ileto said.

However, instead of stopping its dangerous maneuvers, the Chinese ship gave the PN vessel a counter-response “using their so-called and patently baseless ‘ten-dash line’ narrative,” he added.

Meanwhile, Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said these dangerous maneuvers pose significant risks to maritime safety, collision prevention, and danger to human lives at sea.

“China must immediately halt these unsafe actions and conduct themselves in a professional manner by adhering to international law,” he added.