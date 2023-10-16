Barredo: Support our Para Games athletes’ campaign in Hangzhou

PHILIPPINE Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Mike Barredo urged Filipinos to support the country’s para athletes in their campaign in the Fourth Asian Para Games that open Sunday in Hangzhou.

Barredo’s call comes after the country’s historic campaign in the 19th Asian Games two weeks ago Hangzhou where Ernest John “EJ” Obiena set a games record in men’s pole vault, the country ended a 61-year title drought in men’s 5×5 basketball and jiu-jitsu artists Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez emerged victorious.

“Our national para athletes have worked just as hard, if not harder, to compete in the Asian Para Games so I pray that our compatriots give them their all-out support as they gave our national athletes,” said Barredo as the first batch of the Hangzhou-bound campaigners left Monday.

Chef de Mission Ral Rosario, a former national swimming standout, and his deputies Millette Bonoan and Irene Soriano-Remo left over the weekend to pave the way for the nationals, whose stint is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the PSC and chairman Richard Bachmann for the government sports agency’s continued support for our participation in the Asian Para Games,” Barredo said.

Barredo said he’s “guardedly optimistic’’ about the chances of the Filipino athletes, who will try to surpass the 10 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals for an 11th overall finish in Jakarta in 2018.

FIDE Master Sander Severino and para swimmer Ernie Gawilan led that successful drive with four and three golds, respectively.

“I am guardedly optimistic because our athletes have been training very hard for this opportunity to compete in the Asian Para Games,” Barredo said. “This is why I told our coaches to relay to all of our athletes to stay positive. All of us should have a positive attitude.”

Barredo said he expects victories in chess and swimming but added cycling and powerlifting, which delivered medals in Jakarta, could pull off surprises.

The Philippines is also fielding a men’s wheelchair basketball team to the games for the first time, according to Barredo.