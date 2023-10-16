Bambol tells EJ: Don’t mind them

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino advised Ernest John “EJ” Obiena to take the high ground and let his team handle an online basher from the camp of a former pole vault champion from France.

“Don’t mind them,” Tolentino told Obiena on Monday, adding that the world No. 2 and Asian Games champion and record holder focus on his campaign for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“It’s pure envy and that individual is trying to discredit him,” Tolentino added.

Obiena aired his reaction in his Facebook account on Monday as he cited BusinessMirror’s story on Anais Lavillenie, wife of London 2012 Olympics pole vault gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France, who accused Obiena of taking performance enhancing drugs in a Facebook page among elite athletes in track and field.

“I want to remain classy and dignified on this subject,” said Obiena on Monday in reaction to the BusinessMirror article. “All I will say is I am disappointed, angry and feel wronged by these statements.”

He added: “I will let the story evolve while my team explores the many angles including legal. I guess this is part of the price you pay when you win.”

“Let his people do the right thing and EJ, just focus on his training and upcoming competitions,” Tolentino said.

Anais Lavillenie’s comments were posted on Vaulter Magazine-Vaulter Club Inc. which has 93,000 followers.

“Obiena doped, and it’ll fall like Braz. Same coach, same plan, same objective,” Anais Lavillenie commented, obviously referring to suspended Rio 2016 pole vault winner Thiago Braz da Silva and their Ukrainian head trainer and coach Vitaly Petrov.

Obiena’s camp got screenshots of the comments before they were deleted Sunday evening.

Obiena’s physiotherapist, Italian Antonio Guglietta, said Obiena’s team deserves a public apology from the Frenchman pole vaulter’s wife despite her having deleted what he called as “irresponsible comment.”

“I hope she can change her mind. I think she owes EJ and his entire team an apology,” Guglietta told BusinessMirror also on Monday. “I’m seeing that she already removed their posts.”

Jim Lafferty, Obiena’s personal adviser, said they plan to file a lawsuit in France.

“We’re still evaluating and meeting with lawyers this week,” Lafferty said.

POC legal head Atty Wharton Chan, meanwhile, said the case should be filed by Obiena’s team in France for territorial jurisdiction.

“It’s better and feasible to file the case there [France] than anywhere to have a territorial jurisdiction to the respondent and submit him or herself to the court,” Chan said. “Actually, they can file it anywhere, but the court cannot summon her because she’s not living here [in case it’s filed here in the Philippines].”

“The criminal elements are all there, complete and very malicious,” said Chan, referring to the “defamatory statements, identification of the victim, presence of malice and intention to harm.”

“It’s up to the camp of EJ to pursue it because the damage has been done,” he added.