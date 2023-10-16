AstraZeneca data at WCLC advance ambition to have an AZ med for over half of patients treated for lung cancer by 2030

New data across diverse innovative therapeutic options showcase commitment to redefining lung cancer outcomes

AstraZeneca advances its lung cancer portfolio and pipeline at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), held in Singapore from 9 to 12 September 2023.

More than 40 abstracts featured eight approved and potential new medicines from AstraZeneca, including results from studies of innovative therapeutic options, such as targeted therapies for common mutations in lung cancer, including EGFR and HER2, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in combination with immunotherapy.

At AstraZeneca, we are advancing our commitment to increase lung cancer screening and timely diagnosis and bring treatment to earlier lung cancer settings. This includes thinking differently about the underlying biology of lung cancer, from early stages – where we aim to help patients live longer and cancer-free – to late stages, where we look to meaningfully extend survival.

Ti Hwei How, Vice President, International Oncology & Market Access, AstraZeneca, said: “Our new data is a significant step forward in shaping the future of lung cancer and provide compelling evidence for the potential role of our diverse pipeline of therapies in improving outcomes for patients at various stages of the disease.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths in 2020.1 Environmental factors, including air pollution, aggravated by climate change, may also play a role in the development of lung cancer globally.2 The diverse disease epidemiology worldwide requires a differentiated treatment approach. In Asia, an increasing number of non-smokers are diagnosed with lung cancer, especially young women.3,4,5 Additionally, the prevalence of well-characterised genomic drivers is different compared to Western populations. Asian populations have higher rates of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and lower rates of Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene (KRAS) mutations.5,6

Dr. Arthur Lui, Medical Oncologist specializing in thoracic malignancies from Metro Davao Medical and Research Center, said: “Differentiated approaches are needed to account for the diverse patient profile across our region. This includes targeting the appropriate population for screening, ensuring patients have access to innovative targeted therapies, and addressing environmental pollution that is increasing the burden of lung cancer.”

AstraZeneca is committed to addressing some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing humankind and improving the lives of billions of people. Collaboration in the scientific community is critical to improving outcomes for patients. AstraZeneca collaborates with key stakeholders and decision-makers to ensure innovative solutions can reach patients, no matter where they live. By leveraging the latest technologies and insights, AstraZeneca is dedicated to providing new options for patients and clinicians that allow them the opportunity to achieve improved survival.

Supporting our ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death, AstraZeneca is investing in early screening, which is essential to early detection and reducing lung cancer mortality. Published in 2023, a first-of-its-kind consensus paper for the Asian population was developed by the Lung Ambition Alliance to provide recommendations on lung cancer screening in Asia.7 AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition working to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer, including and beyond treatment.

The Lung Ambition Alliance has initiatives and partnerships with important stakeholders in the Philippines. “Together Against Cancer” is a program in collaboration with the Cancer Warriors Foundation to support the local implementation of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act. The “Screen To Beat Lung Cancer” initiative marries tuberculosis screening with lung cancer screening using artificial intelligence-based chest x-ray to help detect early signs of lung cancer.

Recognising the interconnection between climate and health, AstraZeneca is working with governments and policymakers worldwide to advance sustainable healthcare solutions that protect patient outcomes while reducing the environmental footprint of care. Together, everyone involved in healthcare delivery has a collective responsibility to reduce emissions and deliver more sustainable, resilient healthcare – for the health of people, society and the planet.