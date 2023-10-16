AI-enhanced photos amuse, but expose one to cyber risk

DID you just join the social media bandwagon, upload photos to Artificial Intelligence-apps and make yourselves look like real-life models, movie stars or artistic avatars?

Well, you just gave permission to AI companies to use your photos in the future, a cybersecurity expert said.

“I’m warning the audience, don’t use those [AI-powered] apps. You are giving away your data. Akala nyo laro-laro lang yan [You might think that’s just for fun]. You are giving your facial features away for free. You are giving another company custody of your personal information. Because facial features are also your personal information,” Francisco Ashley Acedillo, former congressman, said during Kapihan sa QC.

Acedillo, who sits as board director of the Philippine Institute of Cybersecurity Professionals (PICSPro), said anyone or any company which has data on facial features, together with other data such as email addresses and telephone numbers can do sophisticated social engineering attacks.

Once an attacker knows your profile, what piques your interest, they can email you or create baits which are fake, and which turn out to be phishing, malware or worse, a ransomware.

Acedillo also cited one study that one bad cyber actor only needs five composite photos of an individual to make deep fakes—or fake videos.

He noted that previous face apps only made someone’s faces look like babies or elderly people. But now, AI has improved exponentially, its technology has made faces look real.

What to do if you have already shared your photos? “Wala na [Nothing],” Acedillo said.

Philippine data privacy laws, he lamented, have no extra territoriality unlike in European Union countries where they can demand countries outside the EU to remove their data from their storage.