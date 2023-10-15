What’s a little criticism?

YOU know the saying about how the only certain things in life are death and taxes?

Wong. It is so incomplete.

How about you throw in social media?

Yes, you can roll your eyes now. Cringe. Swear under your breath.

Yes, this 21st century invention that has given voice to millions and millions of pseudo-coaches and Monday morning quarterbacks, critics, celebrity wanna-bes, well-meaning people and demagogues, and trolls—who can forget this evil invention—among many others to voice out their thoughts, agendas, venom, black propaganda and talents within a click of a button and within a second.

Social media means you can literally comment about anything.

Like everything else, it is both good and bad. Like I always say, if you are willing to take the praise, be sure as heck you take the bad. You cannot have it one way. It doesn’t work that way.

In sports…next to the games themselves, one pastime is to react—good or bad, objective, funny, insightful, misinformed or outright caustic—to wins, losses and whatever is in between.

For me, it’s all part of the game. Same as bad officiating and injuries. You take them.

Yes, the naysayers can be either right, annoying, vicious, and completely off, but that’s part of it.

What irks me more than these negatives are these so-called centrists who always say, “just get behind your team, win or lose. Don’t say anything bad, just encourage them.”

Where did these people come from? So by keeping polite everything will be all right?

Since we all belong to one school, one city, or community, we should just pay lip service and offer constructive criticism? If someone reacts in a stronger manner, then they are bashers?

Really now.

If we go by their logic—we are from this school—we should get behind whatever coach and team that is put out there, then chew on this.

So the coach never scolds or says something hurtful to his players? Really?

All Russians should support Putin and his insane war on Ukraine? That we should not decry the wrong both Hamas and Israel have inflicted upon one another?

I wish these eggheads would rally behind the president and government of the Philippines no matter what happens. Whether it be the matter of confidential funds, rising prices, the Chinese and the Spratlys, the election allegedly being rigged, or what have you.

You see how that sounds ridiculous?

Have you ever been scolded by your parents? They must have said something hurtful at some point. Maybe even physically hurt you. So let’s go by that illogical thinking—so our parents are bashers?

Come to think about it, these centrists or apologists are part of the game. We have to take them—ugh—because the world needs them for us to measure our way of thinking. Besides, nobody ever said that life is perfect to begin with.