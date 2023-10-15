‘Save Blue. Live Green’

WITH the increasing demand for water and the perennial supply shortage being experienced in many parts of the country, especially during the El Niño or long season of drought, various options are being considered.

Around 97 percent of the raw water supply for Metro Manila, the seat of power and home to over 10 million Filipinos, plus around 2 million more living in nearby provinces, comes from the Angat Dam.

The water from this dam, a project completed in 1967, however, is highly dependent on the replenishment from rivers draining to the reservoir during the wet season.

Even during the rainy season, when water is supposed to be abundant, the problem brought about by water turbidity becomes a challenge to private water concessionaires, which have both begun extracting water from Laguna de Bay.

Maynilad Water recently introduced its recycled “New Water,” or treated water coming from households that go through the company’s sewage treatment plants (STP) to boost its supply.

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB), during the severe water supply shortage early this year, allowed Maynilad and Manila Water to extract groundwater to augment their supply from Angat Dam for Metro Manila customers.

National govt response

WHILE waiting for the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project (NCWS) to materialize, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 22, s. 2023, creating the Water Resource Management Office (WRMO), which recently launched a campaign by appealing to government offices to start water conservation measures.

The much-delayed Kaliwa Dam Project, an initiative that dates back to the 1970s during the presidency of the late Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., was stalled primarily because of environmental and sociocultural issues relating to the planned construction.

In May this year, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said the project, which is about 25 percent complete, is expected to be completed, and hopefully, made operational by December 2026.

The Kaliwa Dam is supposed to augment the supply coming from Angat for Metro Manila and nearby provinces’ ever-growing population and demand for clean water.

Among other measures, the WRMO led government offices occupying old buildings and those offices in huge compounds to plug leaks, while practicing water conservation measures, including water recycling and rainwater harvesting—hitting two birds with one stone in the process—reducing water consumption and saving costs that go to monthly water bills for a lot of water that only goes to waste.

Solar desalination

FOR far-flung areas with no access to electricity and water, the DENR-WRMO is now looking at solar desalination to provide potable water to fishing communities in 67 isolated communities in various parts of the country.

DENR Undersecretary for Integrated Science Carlos Primo David, who also heads the WRMO and the Geospatial Database Office, told the BusinessMirror in an interview that solar desalination will be using a combination of solar energy to produce power and desalination—or the process by which the dissolved mineral salts in water are removed so that the communities in these isolated fishing villages will have clean, potable water.

Off-grid, water-stressed communities

USING geospatial technology, he said they were able to identify these water-stressed communities where the provision of clean, drinking water by the government has no other choice, except for desalination.

And because these are isolated islands and islets, he said they are looking at solar energy to power up the equipment that will desalinate salt water.

David said he had initial talks with funding institutions, adding that such ambitious projects could be implemented through grants. “And I already have donors for some projects,” he added.

“There are communities that can be considered water-stressed communities. Imagine, just to get drinking water, they will have to ride a banca for two to three hours to get to the mainland to fetch drinking water. And if there’s no rain, they are forced to bathe using saltwater,” David said.

According to David, these isolated communities are mostly in Bohol, but all of these are fishing communities, a sector considered to be among the poorest of the poor in the Philippines.

Cost of desalination

DESALINATION is costly, a reason behind the cautious stance of companies, even the government, in looking at investing in this technology.

Operating the facility would require the use of electricity and hiring of adequately skilled personnel to operate it, since putting up a desalination plant for seawater costs around $1 million. At such a cost, the plant can produce 1 million liters per day (MLD) of clean water.

For brackish desalination, the cost of putting up a plant or facility that could produce 1 MLD would be around P10 million. Translating it further, seawater turned into clean water would entail a cost of around P75 per cubic meter, while for brackish water, the cost would be P45 per cubic meter.

For surface water, the cost of putting up a desalination plant with a similar water-production capacity is P5 million.

Feasible, practical

ASKED to weigh in on the DENR-WRMO’s plan, Engr. Antonio Carmelo Tompar, president and CEO of Mactan Rock Industries, said the solar-powered desalination process is indeed feasible, and applicable in remote areas where there’s no water and electricity.

He said there are now quality and affordable, 12-volt DC water pumps in the market, which can run on battery-stored power through solar panels.

Considering the cost of water being charged by water utility companies like Maynilad and Manila Water, opting for desalination is cheaper.

A manufacturer of water treatment chemicals and equipment has been providing desalinated water to businesses and communities.

Among its biggest water systems is a 22,000-cu. m. per day (CMD) seawater facility in South Road Properties in Cebu City, which supplies SM Seaside and City de Mari of Filinvest.

It also has a brackish water facility installed in Waterfront Hotel and Casino supplying the hotel requirements, which it also distributes to Cebu Business Park supplying Ayala Mall and Cebu Holdings.

Mactan Rock also has a seawater facility established in Coral Point Gardens in Punta Engano, Mactan, which also supplies Discovery Bay of Sta. Lucia and Amisa of Robinland.

Big prospects in Metro Manila

ACCORDING to Tompar, Mactan Rock has already penetrated Metro Manila, providing desalinated water systems for Mall of Asia, one of the biggest malls in Asia.

“Our water is cheaper than Maynilad or Manila Water. Ours is just P85 per cu. m. compared to the P100 plus they are charging,” says Tompar, a Cebuano water expert.

He said quality-wise, desalinated water passes the standard for drinking water, as well.

“Quality-wise, since it is purified water, it passes the water standard for drinking water,” he added.

Tompar highlighted the business model offered by his company, which requires no investment on the part of prospective clients.

“No investment is needed. Except for a minimum of 10-year contract,” he said. After that, they can extend or terminate the contract,” says Tompar.

Unlimited supply

UNLIKE other companies that rely on raw water coming from water reservoirs, such as Angat, or other dams that run dry during long seasons of drought, Mactan Rock says it has the technology and know-how to provide an unlimited supply of freshwater from saltwater.

Several years back, Tompar touted his company’s capability of transforming water drawn from the Pasig River into potable water.

Tompar said the company does not extract water directly from the ocean or the river, but from a nearby well that they will put up for the process.

“We don’t extract water directly from the sea. We get water near the shore. It’s still salt water, which we then process to remove the salinity, making it fresh, clean and drinkable water,” he said.

Installing the system, he said, is likewise convenient, because the plant for water desalination would only require a small space.

Tompar said desalination works well for a lot of countries with limited freshwater supply, and the government, as well as the private sector, should take a close serious look into the feasibility of water desalination to ensure water sufficiency in the future.

