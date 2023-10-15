ROTC Games ready for National Finals at Rizal complez

SENATOR Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann both look forward to the culminating National Finals of the Reserved Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games following the completion of the fourth and final qualifying leg for the National Capital Region (NCR) over the weekend.

“Despite the challenges in logistics, we were able to complete the qualifying legs and we’ll bribng the winners from the NCR, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to the national finals,” Tolentino said.

The National Finals are set October 22 to 27 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

“As we have reached the last leg of regional qualifiers and brace for the National Finals, I firmly believe that these victorious regional legs were a great testament to both Senator Tolentino and the PSC’s dedication to fortify discipline among our young talents,” said Bachmann during Sunday’s closing ceremony for the NCR leg at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The ROTC Games held qualifiers for the Visayas in Iloilo City and Mindanao in Zamboanga City last August and September and Luzon in Indang and Tagaytay City last month.

“These games are not merely competitions, they are a reflection of the dedication, determination and teamwork that our ROTC cadets demonstrate day in and day out,” Bachmann said.

The games are a nationwide competition among cadets from the Philippine Army, Navy and Air Force.

Army cadet-athletes topped the NCR leg with 20 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze medals, followed by Air Force with 15-15-11 (gold-silver-bronze) and Navy with 14-14-14.

Tolentino said plans are up to hold the opening ceremony for the National Finals at the Quirino Grandstand.

He also confirmed the transfer of venue from Marikina City to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex of the games, a collaborative effort of the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as the PSC and the Commission on Higher Education.