Proposed ₱3B investment in WPS gets new advocate

A senior lawmaker on Sunday backed the proposal by House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez to invest P3 billion in developing the 37.2-hectare Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea and make the Philippine territory a tourist attraction.

“The Speaker’s plan to upgrade Pag-asa’s airfield, wharf and boat shelter port reinforces our proposal to establish the island as a tourist attraction,” Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. “Pag-asa is surrounded by rich marine life, making it ideal for diving and fishing for leisure, exercise, or competition.”

In November last year, Pimentel filed House Bill (HB) 6228, which seeks to declare Pag-asa a recreational fishing and diving spot under the National Tourism Development Plan.

“Pag-asa is a case of ‘if we build enough structures, tourists will come,’” Pimentel said.

Pag-asa, the largest landmass of the Kalayaan Island Group, is situated 508 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City. Depending on the type of Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft used, a flight from Puerto Princesa to Pag-asa would take 90 minutes to 150 minutes.

Romualdez recently visited Pag-asa and vowed to mobilize new funding to develop the island’s infrastructure.

The Speaker said the entire Kalayaan islands, which have a combined land area of around 79 hectares, could potentially become the Maldives of the Philippines.

The Kalayaan islands include Ayungin Shoal, where the Philippine Marines has deployed a permanent outpost on the stranded ship BRP Sierra Madre, amid China’s highly aggressive reclamation activities in the unoccupied reefs of the larger Spratly archipelago.

The Municipality of Kalayaan was created over the Kalayaan islands by virtue of Presidential Decree 1596 issued by President Ferdinand E. Marcos in 1978.

The Kalayaan municipal government is based in Pag-asa, which is also the town’s lone barangay. Kalayaan, a fifth-class municipality, is the least-populated town in the Philippines, with only 193 residents who all live on Pag-asa, according to a 2020 census.

“I’m telling you now that I think we should have more Filipinos visiting Pagasa, the Kalayan Island Group and we will then even encourage friends in the hospitality industry to set up, you know, resorts or hotels in the area because they’re absolutely beautiful islands,” Romualdez said adding he sees the potential for development includes ports, marinas and even a yacht club for visiting sailors.”

“This is a very beautiful and important part of our country, the Kalayaan Group of Islands,” the Speaker said.