Obiena’s elite act draws ugly bash

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA got perhaps his first bash in social media now that he’s risen to No. 2 among the elite male pole vaulters in the world.

And his team is angry.

“It’s biased. It’s irresponsible. It’s reckless. It’s unprofessional. It’s a false accusation, with zero foundation,” Jim Lafferty, Obiena’s personal confidante, told BusinessMirror on Sunday.

Anais Lavillenie, wife of London 2012 Olympics pole vault gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France, accused Obiena of having doped on his way to achieving his elite status next only to Olympic and world champion and record holder Armand Duplantis.

Anais Lavillenie accused Obiena of being on PED (performance enhancing drug) in her comment on Vaulter Magazine-Vaulter Club Inc., a Facebook page among top athletes that has 93,000 followers from all over the world.

“Obiena doped and it’ll fail like Braz…Same Coach. Same Plan. Same Objective!” Lavillenie said in her comment on the page.

On Braz, Anais Lavillenie meant Rio Olympics champion Thiago Braz who was suspended starting last July after testing positive for doping by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Braz was a training partner of Obiena under renowned Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, the “Same coach” Anais Lavillenie was obviously referring to in her comment.

“It’s tarnishing EJ’s sterling reputation,” said Lafferty, adding he has advised Obiena not to comment publicly on the bash. “It’s a brazen attempt at tarnishing EJ’s sterling reputation.”

“We shall consult a lawyer,” added Lafferty, stressing Obiena has never tested positive of PEDs and has undergone anti-doping procedures in the world championships—last year in Eugene where he got bronze and last August when he finished behind Duplantis.

World Athletics, Lafferty said, is very strict and adheres to testing athletes on a consistent and random basis.

“He [Obiena] has had as many as three to four tests in a week. Never a positive ‘A’ sample in all tournaments ever since,” Lafferty said. “I know EJ well and I know his character.”

“She says he dopes, no evidence whatsoever. But it’s a bigger story than this—it’s a story of how a Filipino is succeeding in a traditional European sport that makes people uncomfortable…and leads them to embrace lies because they can’t handle the truth,” Lafferty said. “EJ is just outperforming the competition.”

Obiena leaped to 6.0 meters twice this season and made the podium in 22 of 24 events he took part in, including the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games where he set a new games record and at the world championships in Budapest.

He joined the 6 meters club twice—where one of those was when he captured the Philippines’ first ever silver medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last August 27 just a year after settling for bronze in Eugene Oregon 2022 World Championships.

Renaud Lavillenie is one of the most successful pole vaulters in the world for having dominated the event before Duplantis came along. Now ranked No 43, the 37-year-old Frenchman, a many-time world indoor and outdoor champion and Olympic medalist, hasn’t been in the mix this season and leapt to no more than 5.41 meters in his three Diamond League stints.

Lavillenie, silver medalist in Rio 2016 and bronze winner in the 2017 London worlds, has yet to make the 5.82m standard to qualify for the Olympics to be hosted by his native country in Paris next year.

Obiena already made Paris in a Norway competition last July.

The 27-year-old athlete from Tondo, meanwhile, wrapped up his brief vacation and left for Dubai on Sunday for another R&R before heading to his training base in Formia, Italy.