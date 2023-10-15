NU nips La Salle, Adamson holds off UE in UAAP 

National University (NU) outlasted De La Salle University in an 80-77 win overtime thriller in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs have now won back-to-back games to elevate their record to 4-1 in the standings for solo second.

For coach Jeff Napa, the victory over one of the league’s top teams is a major milestone for his Bulldogs after they folded 60-78 to league leaders University of the Philippines last October 7.

“My only concern is how my will players perform,” Napa said. “Especially when we lost to UP, I am focusing on how we will play against big teams, and how we have to be competitive.”

Patrick Yu was the hero for NU — scoring five unanswered points on two bank shots to give the Bulldogs the needed separation at 74-69 with less than two minutes left in added time.

Jake Figueroa and Kean Baclaan then scored free throws while Donn Lim converted a lay-up for a 79-74 NU lead in the final six seconds.

Evan Nelle was able to cut the deficit to 77-79, but time was not on the Green Archers side.

It was the climactic finish NU deserved after it forced overtime in regulation.

Down 64-67 with less than a minute left in regulation, Figueroa tied the game with a big three-point shot. La Salle then had a golden chance with less than 13 seconds left to win the game but Michael Phillips missed both free throw attempts.

Figueroa led the Bulldogs with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes. Jolo Manansala scored 13 points and made four rebounds.

Yu contributed 12 points while Senegalese center Omar John had 10 points and four rebounds.

Baclaan had a good all-around game for NU with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mike Malonzo had 11 rebounds to go along with his seven points.

NU dominated the paint by scoring 42 inside points and getting 57 rebounds compared to La Salle’s 20 and 43 respectively. However, the Green Archers forced the Bulldogs to commit 20 turnovers, which led to 19 points.

“Good thing, pushed to the limits and it’s a total team effort. Everybody stepped up. Everybody stepped up to the challenge.”

NU will seek to extend its winning streak to three games when it faces University of the East on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Kevin Quiambao led the Green Archers with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Mark Nonoy scored 10 points while Evan Nelle contributed nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

La Salle — which fell to 3-2 — will seek to bounce back against league leaders University of the Philippines on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, Adamson University held off University of the East, 72-65, behind the combined 26 points from Cedric Manzano and Matthew Montebon.

The Falcons joined La Salle at third place with similar 3-2 record while the Red Warriors fell to 2-3.

Noy Remogat scored a career game of 27 points and 11 rebounds for UE.