‘Lunduyan’ celebrates Filipino inventors, innovators

More than 20 Filipino inventors and innovators were feted at the “Lunduyan” ceremony led by the Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) at a hotel in Mandaluyong City on October 2.

It was the culminating event that marked DOST-TAPI’s 2023 Call for Invention, Innovation and Technopreneurship Proposals under the programs Galing, Technicom and Venture Financing for science and technology champions in ground-breaking innovations from multiple sectors, such as food and manufacturing, health and wellness, agriculture, industry, energy and environment, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), DOST-TAPI said.

With the name “Lunduyan,” a Filipino word meaning “meeting point” or “cradle,” the event symbolized the convergence of innovative minds and cooperative spirits.

The DOST-TAPI listed among the approved projects the following:

1. Johnny B. Sanchez—Motorized Multi-Purpose Machine for Grater and Shredder; 2. Dr. Nanette D. Bilbao—Market Validation and Packaging of Organic Coffee; 3. Al-Anni A. Asgali—Lanasug Cooking Oil; 4. Evan Titus Paul Llenaresas Labrador—Utilization of Pinoy Coco Sorbetes as Base Formulation for Commercial Ice Cream Products of the Bicol Region; 5. Ma. Bettina Argañosa Macaraeg—Test Marketing Study for Ready-to-Eat Boiled Quail Eggs: A Pre-Commercialization Strategy for DOST-ITDI New Developed Product;

6. Engr. Mark Kennedy Bantugon—Technology Validation of Pili Seal; 7. Gibsonjis B. Rosales—Channel Multiplier Remote Control System; 8. Jay F. Sanchez—Abaca Fiber Tiles from Abaca Waste; 9. Anton Louise Pernez De Ocampo (BatStateU)—Collapsible Solar Power Station; 10. Albertson De Chavez Amante (BatStateU)—ParallaxED: A Commercial-Ready Prototype of an Engineering Simulation System Using Mixed Reality;

11. Eleanor Olegario—Foldable Water Tank with Zeramic Filter; 12. Rowena Faith A. Sucalit—Heat Retaining Bag; 13. Engr. Yolanda A. Santorcas—Engineered Water Hyacinth; 14. Orlie D. Panes—Machine for Collecting and Bagging Rice Grains; 15. Luder Zarate—Improved Belt Conveyor;

16. Cynthia Zarate—Unscreened Hammer Mill for Dried Root Crops; 17. Engr. Dan William C. Martinez—Scale-up and Market Validation of Automated Industrial-type Compression Molding Machine for Bamboo Composite Products; 18. Dr. Ma. Carmen Ablan Lagman, PhD—BTC Lab Kit: a Classroom Friendly Tissue Culture System for Instruction in Life Science Courses in Senior High School; 19. James Bryan B. Camacho—Nano Foldable Crutch; 20. Jose Ingles Jr.—Greenleaf Essential Oil;

21. Mariecel A. Fuentes—Alpha Herbal Oil; 22. Teotimo L. Reyes (Qualimeal Feedmills Inc.)—Poultry Feeds; 23. Irene D. Herrero (Jacob’s Gourmet Foods)—Bottled Food Products; 24. Edralin Lagajino (RS Unitech Manufacturing and Trading Corp.)—Semiconductor parts;

25. Manuel Galut (MPGJ Agri-Industrial Supply and Services)—Industrial supplies; 26. Victoria Y. Bulan (V. Weisz Synergy. Inc.)—Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Household Products.

DOST-TAPI’s support to the initiative was evident in its allocation of over P30 million for invention and technology development and intellectual property rights protection. An additional P12 million has been earmarked for commercialization projects for MSMEs as of August 30.

In his remark, Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said, “The DOST-TAPI has established 13 collaborations with various DOST regional offices, inventors’ organizations and profit institutions through various writeshops and marketing campaigns. From this combined efforts, approximately 1,150 potential inventors, innovators, and technopreneurs were reached by DOST-TAPI in just three months of gathering proposals.”

DOST-TAPI Director Atty. Marion Ivy D. Decena reflected on the journey: “We began this journey with two primary objectives: to showcase the success of the 2023 Call for Proposal Period and to encourage potential partners for the innovative initiatives of DOST-TAPI. As this significant day concludes, it’s clear that we not only achieved these objectives but also set a more positive future for our local innovators and inventors.”

Marvin de la Cruz, event head and head of Applied Communications Unit for Inventors, said that as they “push for more recognition of our beneficiaries, we hope that with it comes a recognition of the societal needs addressed by their technologies.”

He added: “This should lead to more collaboration and support for our shared goals, ultimately moving towards the betterment of our society.”

The event also garnered robust corporate backing and received overwhelmingly positive feedback, underscoring Lunduyan’s success and potential.

