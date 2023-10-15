Isleta, Chua display dominant for min national pool tryouts for Asian tilt

WORLD championships campaigners Chloe Isleta and Xiandi Chua were good as advertised on the final day Sunday of the Philippine Aquatics’ National Tryouts at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Top juniors Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Heather White and Jamesray Ajido also made their marks with multiple victories to also emerge as top contenders for the 44-member national team the 11th Asian Age Group Championships the country is hosting from December 3 to 6 at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The Arizona University mainstay Isleta, 25, captured four gold medals, while Chua, 24, dominated two events in the three-day tryouts that attracted the country’s top swimmers, both local and foreign based.

Isleta, swimming out of One Ilocos Sur Swim Team coached by former Olympian Ryan Arabejo, topped the girls 18-over 100 meters backstroke (1:04.04), 100 (56.86) and 200 freestyle (2:04.57) and 200 individual medley (2:18.06).

Chua, on the other hand, ruled the girls 18-over 50 back (30.20) and 50 freestyle (26.06).Isleta and Chua swam at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last July.

“We’re happy to see them joining the tryouts. They both came home from training in the US, proof how important these tryouts are to them,” said Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary-general and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

“There are no seeded swimmers, one has to prove his or her worth,” Buhain added.

The 14-year-old Ajido, a national junior record holder and two-time Southeast Asia Age Group medalist, received a “probationary” status in the national team after he won the boys 12-14 50 (28.90) and 200 backstroke (2:15.76), 100 and 200 (2:15.22), butterfly (57.12), 50 (24.91) and 200 freestyle (2:02.68) and 200 individual medley (2:16.01).

White, who lost to another promising 14-year-old Trixie Ortiguerra in the girls 15-17 50 back Sunday , recovered in the 50 free (27.78) against the pride of Tarlac who submitted a time of 27.78.

The Vietnam-based White also won the 100 butterfly (1:03.48), and 200 freestyle (2:07.75).

Called the “Water Beast,” Mojdeh, a semifinalist in the 2022 worlds in Lima, Peru claimed victories in the girls 15-17 200 butterfly (2:18.50) and 200m Individual medley (2:25.52).

Tournament director Chito Rivera said all results are deemed provisional at the moment until after the final results from all the tryout legs are collated and scrutinized.

The other noted junior swimmers were Miguel Barreto in the boys 18-over 200 freestyle (1:54.02), Kyla Louise Bulaga in the girls 12-14 200 individual medley (2:16.01) and 400 free (4:26.06), Arabella Taguinota in the girls 15-17 100 breaststroke (1:13.40), Chantelle Coleman in the girls 12-14 50 (35.24) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.82), Kyla Louise Bulaga in the girls 12-14 200 individual medley (2:35.10) and Joshua Ramos in the boys 18-over 50 backstroke (27.79).

Joining them are Peter Cyrus Dean in the boys 15-17 50 (27.74), Kacie Gabrielle Tionko in the girls 15-17 800 freestyle (10:03.51); Philip Santos in the boys 18-over 400 individual medley (4:52.68); Mishka Sy in the girls 18-over 400 individual medley (5:18.59), Patricia Santor in the girls 400 individual medley (5:19.23), Aishel Evangelista boys 12-14 400 individual medley (4:26.06), Thanya Dela Cruz girls 18-over 50 breaststroke (31.83) and Ashton Clyde Jose in the boys 12-14 50 breastroke (32.57).