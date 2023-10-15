Davao Occidental netfest unfolds

JOSE MARIA PAGUE emerged tournament top seed in the absence of injured Johnny Arcilla but focus will be on Alberto Lim in the Governor Franklin Bautista National Open Tennis Championships at the Malita courts in Davao Occidental.

The week-long, top-ranking event got under way Sunday with Pague and the other seeds tipped to hurdle their respective first round matches.

Pague yielded a 4-6, 3-6 result to Bryan Otico in a riveting title clash last year with Pague out to settle an unfinished business this week against a field eager and ready to slug it out for one of the richest prizes staked in an open tournament plus Tennis Philippines and Universal Tennis rating points.

The men’s singles winner will pocket P100,000 and trophy with the runner-up to receive P50,000 plus trophy and ranking points. The men’s doubles champions will also get P80,000.

Leading the contenders’ list are Josshua Kinaadman, Eric Jed Olivarez, Eric Tangub, Alexis Acabo, Jude Ceniza and Eury Gaspar.

But Lim looms as the marked player in the P403,000 event sponsored by Governor Bautista and held in conjunction with the Araw ng Davao Occidental founding anniversary after the former University of the East standout bucked the odds and won the recent Olivarez Cup, ending a three-year title spell.

The event is part of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Also set to be disputed is the Grand Slam Juniors crown with the winner to get P20,000 plus trophy and ranking points. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

Meanwhile, Kinaadman and Olivarez get the top ranking in doubles play in the event presented by Dunlop with Pague teaming up with Jude Padao, Ceniza with Tangub, Christian Lopez with John Accion and Lim with Lance Fernandez.