Chameleons outlast Defenders in big PVL debut

NXLED lit up the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference Season 6 opener with a smashing debut after beating Gerflor, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19, on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Chameleons, with a mix of seasoned campaigners and rising stars, hardly changed their bearing and form from the get-go, controlling the match from start to finish to fashion out the one-hour and 21-minute victory that left a blend of surprise and revelation from one of the two new club members of the ever-growing league.

“Our target is everyone playing inside the court and we did it. We also focused on blocking and more catching and kill points,” said Nxled coach Japanese Taka Minowa, husband of former PVL MVP Jaja Santiago after also hurdling his first PVL game following stints with the Saitama Ageo Medics in Japan and Liaoning Tengda in China.

Given the chance to shine, Lycha Ebon, who practically spent the past three conferences on Akari’s bench, seized the moment and fired 14 points on 12 attacks and two blocks, while Jho Maraguinot added 11 markers and made six excellent receptions.

Krisch Macaslang and May Luna chipped in seven points apiece while the returning Judith Abil churned out a seven-point output with seven excellent digs for the Chameleons.

“We had good stops. We had broken the opponent’s side-out system,” Minowa said. “We got a lot of break points and that’s a good point in this match.”

The Chameleons took control early, racing to an 18-8 bulge after a Jhona Rosal attack error before weathering a late Gerflor run. They also led by many as 10 points, 21-11, in the next frame after a Lia Pelaga quick hit then stormed from a 10-11 deficit in the third to complete the one-sided win.

Pia Sarmiento led Gerflor with nine points that went with 13 excellent digs and 11 receptions while Danika Gendrauli finished with seven markers and Shyra Umandal and Elaine Juanillo added five points apiece.

The Chameleons flashed consistency, flow and rhythm and peppered their rivals with 42 attack points, 12 more than the Defenders and dominated the net with nine blocks against Gerflor’s two. Nxled also netted six aces with Kamille Cal producing nine of the team’s 16 excellent receptions.

Gerflor, which scored two aces, only posted seven excellent receptions, including six from Lhara Clavano.

Nxled, however, will only get to flaunt its form again only after three playdates but against one of the most feared teams in the fold, F2 Logitstics, on Oct. 24 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Gerflor, on the other hand, faces Petro Gazz next on Oct. 21 in the league’s first out-of-town match in Batangas City with Creamline and Cignal clashing in the other match.