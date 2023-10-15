25 YEARS STRONG | A1 still living their dreams

Teenagehood is incomplete without idolizing a boy band or group. In those tumultuous times, teens have found comfort and their identities through those boys.

Although everyone grew up (the boy bands included), some things changed while others remained the same.

The love and support of Filipino 90s kids for their idols stayed the same and that is why British-Norwegian boy group A1 keeps on coming back to the Philippines.

The group is composed of Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Paul Marazzi.

For the seventh time, A1 returns to the Philippines for “A1: Twenty-Five Tour” to celebrate their 25th anniversary with multiple concerts on October 12 in Davao, October 13 in Cebu, and October 14 and 15 in Manila presented by Concert Republic.

‘Still doing it’

Since the group’s formation back in 1998, A1 never really looked back. Ben Adams said during the media conference, “We’re still doing it after all these years.”

Expressing his gratitude to their Filipino fans for always being “treated so fantastic” whenever they return, he added: “The greetings, smiles, enthusiasm and joy, that make us so happy and make us want to keep doing what we do.”

On the subject of specific changes that happened in the last 25 years, Mark Read talked about the members starting a family and becoming fathers.

“Family changes everything because it changes your focus and your priorities. Everything that you do or every time you travel, you think about leaving your family,” he stated and related it to their new song “Call Me When You Land,” which is more sentimental than their previous songs now that they have all matured.

Christian Ingebrigtsen shared that his favorite line from the song is “Hug them while you can” and for him, the song’s meaning is “treasuring the moments with the people we love while we still can.”

He also said that is how he approaches their concerts now, 25 years later, “I wanna be really present, enjoy it, and treasure each moment.”

Mark added that they were all so young when they started the group and since then, they’ve traveled and been away from their families most of their lives.

With always being told, “Call me when you land” now that they’re on tour again, Mark said, “This song is very prevalent right now, especially with what we are going through recently.”

For Paul Marazzi, his favorite lyrics are “Go see mom and dad,” explaining the time spent being so busy with life, planning, and being somewhere else.

“Just remember to take some time to go see the people that we love,” he added.

‘1,500 times better’

Stating that they’ve done thousands of shows since the 90s, Mark assured that every time they have a concert, they aim for it to be “better than the last” by bringing their individual experiences to the show.

While things have changed in the span of 25 years, the difference in their Manila concert “is going to be us at our strongest,” said Mark.

“It’s going to be 1,500 times better than the first concert,” Ben chimed in.

Aside from their hit songs “Everytime,” “Like a Rose,” “Caught in the Middle,” “Heaven By Your Side,” and others that they’ve been singing for so long, Mark said they’re fortunate when they come to the other side of the world where they get to perform a lot of their songs that were not hits in the United Kingdom like “Walking in the Rain” and “One Last Song.”

Upon knowing that their first show in Manila sold out and that they’re going to hold another one, Mark shared that “it’s the most amazing thing” and they never take that for granted.

‘Incredible Filipino fans’

Despite taking a pause to focus on their solo pursuits from 2002 to 2009 and Paul briefly leaving the band, their Filipino fans never left their side and patiently waited for them to get back together.

“The Filipino fans are just so special to us,” Paul said and admired how their fans turn their songs into “massive hits” and how they love playing those songs to them.

He added that if he were to write a song inspired by the Philippines, the song title would be “Going to a Home Away From Home.”

Sharing what he loves about the Philippines, Christian said, “When we come here, we feel empowered in a way to think positively and optimistically about existence and they make us smile.”

With no way to describe how invaluable their Filipino fans are, Mark declared, “The Filipino fans have been the heart of what we do.”

A1 has been in the industry for 25 years and it seems like they’re not stopping anytime soon.

After the release of “Call Me When You Land,” they’ll also be releasing a few more songs and an album.

“Hopefully, we’ll keep touring until we’re 78,” Christian laughed at the thought but sounded optimistic at the same time.

