US donates P500,000 worth of learning tools for Cagayan

ON October 4, the United States government, through the joint efforts of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Civil Affairs Team, turned over 7,000 educational kits worth P500,000 ($9,000) to support the continuity of learning in typhoon-affected schools in Santa Ana, Cagayan.

The educational kits, which include Kindergarten- to Grade 3-level books and teaching materials, will help 3,000 learners and about a hundred teachers in 19 schools in the municipality that were devastated by typhoons “Egay” and “Falcon” (international names: Doksuri and Khanun, respectively) earlier this year.

Deputy Director-Office of Education Yvette Malcioln and Contracting Officer Howard Weston of USAID Phils. joined members of the US Civil Affairs Team to hand-over the donation to Councilor Victoriano Fabro and Dr. Benjamin Paragas, who is the director of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Region 2.

“More than just paper bound together, these learning materials represent keys to a world of imagination, knowledge, and endless possibilities,” Malcioln said. “As…enduring friend, partner, and ally in development, the US stands committed to working with the Philippines to equip Filipino learners with the tools they need to succeed. We are investing in the future of the Philippines, one page at a time.”

“Our partnership with the local government of Santa Ana has accomplished much in the areas of humanitarian aid, disaster preparedness, medical response and now, education,” said CPT Dereck Wisniewski, who is US Civil Affairs team leader. “We must continue to adapt and be diligent in ensuring that the US-Philippine partnership remains steadfast and unwavering in the face of global uncertainty.”

“We are happy that USAID has chosen our municipality for this,” Fabro said. “The books will surely be used by our teachers to ensure the future of our learners.”

Through its “Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines (ABC+)” project, USAID has supplied more than 26.7 million early-grade reading materials jointly developed and quality assured by DepEd to help address gaps in the reading practices of young learners in the Philippines.

