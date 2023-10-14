Two actors, two adaptations

THE Filipino movie industry, just like the music and recording industry, is making up for the time lost during the pandemic with new releases.

Showing in cinemas right now is Instant Daddy from Viva Films, which stars Jerald Napoles, child star Althea Ruedas, and Ryza Cenon. The movie is an adaptation of the Mexican movie Instructions Not Included.

The movie is about a taxi driver named Val, played by Jerald, who likes hooking up with women and is afraid of commitment because of a childhood trauma. But he gets a girl named Julie pregnant and one day, she leaves the child with him. Mira changes Val’s life for the better and the little girl fills the empty void in his heart. The struggle begins when Julie comes back to claim Mira.

“I am thankful na medyo malapit ’yung story nito sa akin because I was brought up by my mother and I grew up without my father,” said Jerald, who rose to mainstream fame in the live musical Rak of Aegis.

As a child, Jerald saw how his mother took on the role and responsibility of being a sole parent. This was his inspiration for playing Val’s role in Instant Daddy.

As soon as he could read and write, Jerald’s mother told him the truth about her and his father.

“I was around four years old. She told me that she and my father weren’t together and that it had nothing to do with me and I shouldn’t be angry at him,” said Jerald.

Thus, he grew up with a realistic view of family. It was him and his mother and his grandparents who they lived with.

Jerald also learned how to appreciate his mother, who didn’t have a permanent job but who worked very hard.

“I know she couldn’t afford to give me luxuries, so I tried to be a good son and a good student. That was my way of helping her. Whatever she could give me in terms of finances, time and love were enough for me.”

On the set of Instant Daddy, he tried to gain the trust of Althea, who plays the role of his daughter.

“I watched her projects and I already knew that she’s one of the best child actresses in the industry. The moment she stepped on the set, I tried to build rapport with her kahit sa set lang. Althea is an adorable child. She has good work ethics,” said Jerald.

Also starring Danita Paner, Ryza Cenon, MC Muah, and Nikko Natividad, Instant Daddy is directed by Crisanto Aquino.



ZANJOE SHINES

Zanjoe Marudo stars in the Philippine adaptation of Keys to the Heart, which is streaming on Netflix.

The actor has received a lot of praise for the maturity and depth of his acting. In Keys to the Heart, Zanjoe plays the role of a washed-up boxer named Joma and shares top billing with Dolly de Leon, who is fresh from her Hollywood Best Supporting Actress victory in Triangle of Sadness, and up and coming serious actor Elijah Canlas.

Locally produced by Reality MM Studios, Creative Leaders Group 8, and Viva Films, Keys to the Heart was the second most watched movie on Netflix Philippines a day after it began streaming on October 4.

In the Korean movie, which was released in 2018, the role Zanjoe is playing in the Korean adaptation was essayed by Lee Byung-hun.

Reality MM Studios producers Dondon Monteverde and Erik Matti worked hard to give Keys to the Heart a Filipino sensibility while still staying true to the original from CJ Entertainment. They brought in Kerwin Go (Mina-Anud) to direct the film and the Philippine adaptation’s ending is different from the Korean version because of this.

In the movie, Dolly de Leon plays the role of Joma’s long-lost mother while the role of the autistic pianist brother Jayjay is portrayed by Elijah Canlas.

Zanjoe has gained positive feedback for the subtlety of his nuances and impeccable comedic timing.

To prepare for his role, Elijah Canlas learned to play the piano to give life to a genius pianist with savant syndrome. Elijah had a piano teacher who helped him with the technical aspect. He also immersed himself around people with autism as part of his preparations.

The producers behind Keys to the Heart—Reality MM Studios, Creative Leaders Group 8, and Viva Films—are also coming out with Ultimate Oppa, a romantic comedy shot in South Korea starring Bela Padilla, Kim Gun-woo (The Glory) and Cho Tae-gwan (Descendants of the Sun, My Secret Terrius).

More collaborations will emerge from the partnership between Reality MM Studios and Creative Leaders Group 8 led by BJ Soong. Among these collaborations are the local adaptations of Korean horror top-grosser Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and the successful vigilante series Taxi Driver.

Reality MM Studios produced Day Zero featuring Brandon Vera and MJ Lastimosa. This was streamed in Asia and was acquired by WellGo for a wide digital release in the US.

The studio has a lot in its pipeline, with three major series to be directed by Matti that will start streaming within the next two years.

Image credits: Jerald Napoles From Viva Films, And Zanjoe Marudo From Netflix





