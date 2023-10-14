The unsung bearer of our culture

In the Philippine history subject we took up in high school, we learned about our Malay ancestors coming to these islands on board sailing vessels called “balangays,” the original term of today’s “barangay.”

In our present time, I believe that the Filipino domestic helper or DH is the modern “balangay”—a vessel of “kapwa,” “pagmamalasakit” and “sampalataya” and other Filipino values in foreign lands.

Indulge me for a moment. Together, let’s imagine a 40-year-old Filipina mother employed as a domestic helper or housekeeper in Singapore, Italy, Hong Kong, England or Spain for that matter. Let’s call her Caridad.

Caridad lives with the family of her foreign employer. She has been devotedly working there for sometime now. Every day, at 5 a.m. she wakes up to prepare breakfast for the household. Then she cleans the house, feeds the household pets, and takes the child of her foreign employer, a boy or girl, to pre-school.

Caridad is more than a “yaya” or nanny to the child. Being a college graduate or even a former public school teacher, she also teaches the child English, hygiene, safety, manners, and she also supervises her homework. Every night, before sending the child to sleep, Caridad reads English books to the girl or tells bedtime stories. Perhaps she even prays with her. I won’t be surprised if she secretly teaches her “anak” Tagalog or Visayan words from time to time or tells stories about her hard life in the Philippines. Maybe like a typical Filipino mother, she tells her ward not to waste food and to finish what’s on the plate because many don’t even have food to eat.

What is happening is a kind of emotional substitution. As one DH says: “I took my love for my own children and I put it on these girls. I treated them as if they were my daughters.” She adds: “They are family. I love them.” No wonder children of foreign employers who grow up under the care of Filipino DHs are said to be much attached to them.

If you can envision the hundreds of thousands of Filipino women employed as domestic workers and house helpers, that’s a huge army of Filipino mothers parenting other mothers’ children around the globe. The numbers keep rising, especially in more affluent countries.

Thanks to these domestic helpers, foreign employers enjoy more time to themselves, as they are freed from burdensome parenting chores that they no longer want to do or have time to do. In the words of María Ibarra, a professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at San Diego State University, domestic helpers “produce authentic emotion in exchange for a wage.”

This is not meant to romanticize the hard and risky life of a DH abroad. I do not also gloss over the many cases of inhumane and unjust treatment of Filipino DHs by their foreign employers. But then, as always, there is a yang to every yin. For every maltreated Filipino DH, there are hundreds who are appreciated and loved in their adopted homes in foreign lands.

Maybe I am exaggerating but given the great number of hours that these DHs spend day after day with the family of their foreign employers, this surely must have an impact on them. That kind of intimacy is bound to rub Filipino traits, habits and beliefs off the entire family of her foreign employer.

But as surrogate mothers, they are inadvertently influencing their “alagas” during the early critical years of their childhood. A former domestic helper now working with an NGO lobbying for improved rights of domestic helpers astutely observes: “They inform the values of the child and set the conditions for their personhood.”

That’s not something to ignore. I do not know much about cultural sociology but maybe our experts can probably look into my concept of the Filipino migrant DH as a culture bearer and influencer. Seriously.

While it may be true that Filipino culture is being influenced by other cultures through returning OFWs, people from other cultures who have close and lasting encounters with Filipino DHs are unknowingly absorbing Filipino traits, values, practices, customs, and beliefs through subconscious cultural osmosis.

One Filipina in Uganda calls her mix children “anak” and she is slowly introducing native dishes like sinigang and adobo to the daily menus of the family of the Ugandan father of her children. She gradually absorbs Ugandan ways and in turn they too imbibe her Filipino ways and consciousness.

In effect, the Filipino DH serves as a “sleeper agent” of our native values, habits and sensibilities. All along, we have a soft power creeping under the outer cultural layers of foreign hirers. Who knows, sometime in the future the world might wake up to a new generation of foreigners reared on Filipino values.

I call it “acculturation in reverse.”

Finding herself all alone, away from her family and her community, the Filipino DH is stripped down to her original personhood, without the foreign traits and culture-alien values externally imposed on her by a Western-oriented society she grew up in. Like fish out of water or should I say fish out of its own lake, she can only stand on her own inner self, her “kalooban.”

All that is best of the Filipino’s primordial personhood comes to fore, most especially her unique sensitivity towards other people which we call “kapwa.” To Virgilio Enriquez, father of Filipino psychology, the concept of “kapwa” is at the core of Filipino social psychology and at the heart of the structure of Filipino values.

“Kapwa” extends the “I” to include anyone outside herself, even total strangers. This is shown in the form of authentic caring and “pagmamalasakit” towards her foreign family.

Then there is the other aspect of her personhood—her deep sense of spirituality, something that is in the Filipino DNA. She may not be necessarily religious but her spirituality is something deeper and greater than religion.

In the Filipino context, spirituality is better expressed as “sampalataya” which is related to taking risks and trusting God wholeheartedly, which is what “bahala na” really means. She has her rosary, a scapular, or a mini Santo Nino statue, or a blessed medal, a handkerchief she rubbed on a Nazareno statue and other objects sacred to her that provide her a connection to the Divine. Maybe, these objects could be fascinating to the children under her care, which leads her to open up about her belief in higher spirits.

Drawing from the wellsprings of her ancestral cultural DNA, the Filipino DH is quietly enveloping her adopted foreign family with an invisible membrane of “kapwa”—her extended “I.”

In this way, we are Filipinizing the world…one DH at a time.