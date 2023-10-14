Oppo A98 5G review: Should you go for the glow?

BEFORE our review, here’s a quick update for those of you planning to get an eSIM. While I anticipated a surge in demand for eSIMs, I was surprised by how quickly they sold-out. Fortunately, for those on the hunt, eSIMs are now available for online order and digital delivery. Mobile users can simply visit store1.smart.com.ph sims to purchase their Smart Prepaid or Postpaid eSIMs, which will be promptly sent to their email.

Now on to our review.

THAT OPPO GLOW: The Oppo A series is one of the brand’s more interesting offerings as it represents a line of budget-friendly to mid-range smartphones that are known for delivering a commendable blend of features and performance. The Oppo A98 5G is the flagship of this year’s series and I was quite eager to try it out as the previous A57 left me with some mixed feelings.

Let’s start with that “glow.” An iconic feature of Oppo’s design philosophy, the Oppo Glow is an exclusive design technology where millions of microscopic crystals are etched into the back cover material of the phone. The process gives the back cover its unique matte and sparkling appearance that enables it to shine without attracting fingerprints and brings an ultra-fine, smooth touch to the surface. The A98 5G is available in two colors—Dreamy Blue, which is like a rainbow dissolving into a clear sky after rain; and Cool Black for a more lowkey and understated feel.

But the highlight has to be its Camera Decorative Ring, as all the A-series phone share this same camera module design. It’s said to be inspired by the fluted bezel of luxury watches to create a premium new look for the camera area alongside the dark black lens. Extending from the camera module is an oval-shaped runway decorative area with streams of pearls flowing down the cover like a meteor shower breaking through the sky. While I do find this Oppo Glow design undeniably attractive, it’s something that’s already been featured on older Oppo models like the A78 5G and Reno8 T 5G. I also believe that using a uniform design across the series detracts from the perceived value, especially when your P18,999 phone looks exactly like the model priced under P10,000. So, if you do plan on getting the A98 5G I suggest you go for the exclusive Dreamy Blue color variant.

BATTERY LIFE AND SUPER FAST CHARGING: The A series is known for spotlighting one flagship feature, and for the A98 5G it’s undoubtedly the robust battery life. With its substantial 5,000mAh battery bolstered by 67W SUPERVOOC charging, the A98 5G stands out in endurance. A 30-minute charge can already fuel a whole day’s usage. Even after I left it on standby for a week, it still had enough battery to last an entire day. Furthermore, its 5-Layer Charging Protection guarantees safety throughout the charging process. Oppo claims that on a full charge, users can enjoy 39 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube videos, or 8.4 hours of gaming. The rapid charging feature is equally impressive: reaching 50 percent in merely 18 minutes and a full charge in roughly 44 minutes.

120HZ DISPLAY: The Oppo A98 5G has a large 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Display quality is fine for an IPS screen. I kept the screen color mode to Vivid for that extra splash of color, which is great for consuming content. For the Netflix binger, the social media fan, or the e-book lover, the A98’s display is a visual treat and you will not be disappointed. Colors pop, ensuring that every frame, every post, every page is a treat for the eyes. Screen brightness for outdoor visibility is also OK. Its 120Hz refresh rate promises fluidity, whether you’re scrolling through photos or catching up on the latest series. But I did notice that compared with other devices, it just isn’t quite a smooth. It also lacks adaptive refresh rate, so you have to manually dial it down to 60Hz if you want to save some battery. It does have a stereo speaker setup and offers decent audio with audible bass, and you can further max it out with Ultra Volume mode.

CAMERA: The A98 5G’s cameras uphold the signature Oppo photography quality and surpass its predecessor in performance. It has a 64MP main camera, accompanied by its 2MP depth camera and a 2MP microlens that could go up to 40X of microscope zoom. On the front lies a 32MP selfie camera.

Throughout my review, I used the A98 mostly for event coverages and I can say that it can deliver good images. Good for an A-series but not the best among its price range. In optimal lighting, this camera captures detailed shots with an emphasis on vibrant colors. Like most midrangers though, it also struggles with low-light photography with some inconsistent results. The built-in Night Mode does offer a respite, brightening up images and adding more color depth but you’ll need a very steady hand as even slight movements can result in blurry outputs.

Moving to the front, the 32MP selfie shooter does a decent job at capturing selfies with good skin tones and adequate exposure. The high pixel count suggests sharper details, but it sometimes falls slightly short of the mark. Still, the Portrait Mode works efficiently here, blurring out backgrounds and putting the subject in sharp focus.

PERFORMANCE: At the heart of the A98 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor built on advanced 6nm process technology. It’s a highly efficient chip that delivers solid performance and accelerated 5G connectivity with improved power efficiency. On the memory and storage side, the phone is equipped with a large 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, plus support for up to 1TB of additional storage through the SD card expansion slot. By enabling Oppo’s RAM Expansion mode, the A98 5G can also convert up to 8GB of unused ROM storage into temporary RAM to boost the phone’s performance.

For general use, such as browsing, social media and streaming, the A98 5G operates smoothly and I was able to play some popular games like Call of Duty and Mobile Legends with appreciable smoothness.

FINAL WORD: For Oppo fans, the Oppo A98 5G is a solid mid-range choice, offering a blend of style, functionality and decent performance. It provides good value for the average user, striking a balance between price and features, but if you are already an A-series user that’s looking for a real upgrade, you might want to save up a little more and make that jump to the Reno series.