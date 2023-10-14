Maya introduces Maya Funds for seamless, simplified and safe micro-investment

Touted as the No. 1 Digital Banking App in the Philippines, Maya (www.maya.ph, www.mayabank.ph) now offers micro-investments via Maya Funds, expanding the uniquely integrated financial products users can quickly and safely access.

With the new feature, Filipinos can start investing in professionally curated local and global funds, including industry giants like Apple, Microsoft, PLDT, and SM, starting from as low as P50. Maya’s mission to provide accessible and affordable financial solutions is reinforced by this integration, offering customers the ability to invest, save, borrow and spend, all within a single app.

“We’re thrilled to roll out Maya Funds, an integral part of our Maya all-in-one digital banking experience. Now, for less than the price of a cup of coffee, anyone can be an investor in both local and global markets,” said Shailesh Baidwan, group president at Maya and cofounder of Maya Bank.

“This new feature perfectly aligns with our mission to empower Filipinos by offering convenient and accessible financial opportunities.”

Maya, serving as a platform to facilitate access to investment opportunities within its all-in-one digital banking ecosystem, developed the feature in collaboration with Seedbox Philippines, a pioneering digital marketplace for financial products.

Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) offered through Maya Funds are managed by ATRAM Trust Corp., the first standalone trust corporation in the Philippines, and Mutual Funds (MFs) on the other hand are managed by BIMI, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI).

Maya Funds is the newest addition to Maya’s suite of wealth products, designed to make growing and managing funds easier to access and simpler for every Filipino. With this new feature, Maya upgraded users can seamlessly invest in UITFs and MFs, enabling a smooth and fully online fund-investing experience.

An initial array of 13 professionally curated local and global funds, including offerings from ATRAM and BIMI, both regulated by their respective authorities—the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—is at the fingertips of Maya users.

Underpinning the new service is Maya’s all-in-one digital banking ecosystem, eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps or providers for financial services. Earnings garnered through Maya Funds can seamlessly flow into Maya Savings or be used for payments. Furthermore, all transactions contribute towards cultivating a robust credit profile, enabling Maya to extend personalized credit options to its users.

The potential for growth in non-Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) funds is substantial, evident in the 18.2 percent year-on-year rise in UITF participants, reaching 2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, up from 1.9 million during the same period in 2021.

The BSP aspires to elevate total investment ownership, including for other investment types, to 50 percent of the adult population by 2028.