Lalamove drivers’ kin to enjoy educational aid

FAMILIES of 100 Lalamove partner-drivers with members who are still studying will receive financial aid to continue with their education.

With the launch of its “BiyahEdukasyon” program, the leading on-demand delivery platform will provide monetary aid worth P20,000 to the children and/or siblings of qualified riders from Luzon, Metro Manila, and Cebu. The grant is intended to cover their expenses for the upcoming second semester of Academic Year 2023 to 2024.

This initiative, under the company’s corporate social responsibility brand Deliver Care, shows its commitment to not only provide livelihood for partner-drivers, but also to support their families in pursuing their dreams, particularly their academic goals.

“At the heart of BiyahEdukasyon is our desire to uplift the lives of our partner-drivers and their loved ones. [We see your dedication every day to help move things that matter through deliveries for thousands of people; this time, allow us to show our thanks through our program],” said Djon Nacario, managing director of Lalamove Phils.

“In every student, we see boundless potential [and] dreams that can transform lives. We want Lalamove to play a part in turning those dreams into reality,” Nacario added.

BiyahEdukasyon is open to Lalamove’s riders from its serviceable and covered areas in Luzon, Greater Metro Manila, and Cebu for their kids and/or siblings currently enrolled in senior-high school or college, and pursuing any field of study who exemplify a fervent desire to continue higher education.

Applicants can choose one beneficiary, whether their child or a sibling. They then need to fill out an application form, send required documents, and share their inspiring story. Grades are not a prerequisite to qualify for this program. For more details, visit www.lalamove.com/en-ph/biyahedukasyon.

With this initiative, the Lalamove official shared the firm’s belief that partner-drivers deserve to give their loved ones the chance to fulfill their dreams without being held back by financial constraints.

“BiyahEdukasyon is only the beginning of our major steps toward the fulfillment of our…[pledge] to empowering our partner-drivers and their families. It aims to underscore Lalamove’s steadfast, long-term commitment to enable the economic well-being of our partner-drivers,” he stressed.