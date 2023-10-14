Free services for indigent senior citizens in celebration of Filipino Elderly Week

A total of 100 indigent senior citizens in Cotabato City benefited from a range of free services during the culmination event of the Filipino Elderly Week on October 10, 2023 at the grand auditorium of the Cotabato City Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

This culmination activity was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and CRMC, with facilitation from the city government of Cotabato.

During the event, elderly participants received free medical consultations from CRMC, including bone screening, hemoglobin screening, glucose screening, vital signs testing, and other medical check-ups. Doctors also provided prescriptions to the elderly clients.

MSSD set up a booth to assist walk-in elderly clients and conducted assessments for medical assistance through its Bangsamoro Critical Assistance for Indigents in Response for Emergency Situations (B-CARES) Program.

In addition to medical services, elderly participants were given free meals courtesy of MSSD.

Several informative lectures were also conducted, covering topics such as Healthy Lifestyle for Seniors by Dr. Cheridine Oro-Josef, Chairperson of the Department of Family and Community Medicine of CRMC, Orientation on Senior Citizens’ Benefits and Privileges, and MSSD’s Programs and Services by Sandra Macacua, Focal Person for Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities Welfare Program of MSSD. Bai Fatty Accoy, Social Welfare Officer of the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) of MSSD, presented about the B-CARES Program’s Medical Assistance. April Karenicka Kusin, a personnel of PhilHealth Cotabato, discussed the Konsulta Package for Elderlies.

In her message, Atty. Raissa Jajurie, MSSD Minister, emphasized the Bangsamoro Organic Law’s mandate for ministries to support the primary roles of provincial and municipal social welfare offices. She also assured that MSSD is committed to intensifying social service delivery to reach the most vulnerable sectors.

“The government is obliged to provide an integrated and comprehensive approach to the health development of the underprivileged, sickly, women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly,” Minister Jajurie stated.

“I’m glad that we have this activity where MSSD, CRMC, and other partners join forces in addressing and responding to the vulnerabilities of the elderly,” she added.

Minister Jajurie also pledged MSSD’s support for CRMC’s work and the fulfillment of its own mandate.

Present also during the culmination event were Dr. Maylilene Fuentes and Dr. John Maliga of CRMC and partners from Unilab, Kalbe, United American Pharmaceutical, and Yakult.