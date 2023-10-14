FEU edifices declared as ‘National Cultural Treasures’

SIX buildings of the Far Eastern University (FEU) have been named as “National Cultural Treasures,” by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through “Museum Declaration-1-2018.”

Along with the announcement, FEU unveiled in simple rites a special marker awarded to the university as a symbol of its historic and cultural significance.

The marker, bestowed by the National Museum of the Philippines, serves as recognition of heritage buildings in the campus, namely: Nicanor Reyes Sr. Hall, Administration Building, Admissions Building—formerly the Engineering Building or the East Asia Building, Architecture and Fine Arts Building—then known as the Law Building, Science Building, and the FEU Chapel.

Present in the ceremony were FEU president Juan Miguel Montinola; FEU chair emeritus Dr. Lourdes Reyes Montinola; National Museum’s deputy director-general Jorell Legaspi; as well as chief administrative officer of the Research, Collection, and Conservation Management Division Anne Rosette Crelencia.

“The FEU community is privileged to know that our university is the home of many national cultural treasures through its facilities and artworks,” said FEU’s president. “Moreover, these treasures are not in confined spaces—they are enjoyed daily by our students, who will carry…the memory of our rich cultural heritage.”

“FEU, from its inception, has stood as a symbol of dedication to the harmonious blend of history and modernity,” Legaspi said. “The National Cultural Treasure marker serves as a reminder of our collective duty to safeguard this heritage, which is not only a relic of the past but a bridge to a bright future.”

Aside from the heritage marker, FEU also unveiled a memorial plaque for the late architect Pablo Antonio Jr.—son of National Artist for Architecture Pablo Antonio Sr. who designed most of the university’s esteemed art deco structures.

Safeguarding cultural heritage

IN 2005, FEU’s efforts in cultural heritage conservation were recognized through the “Asia-Pacific Honorable Mention Heritage Award” of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or Unesco, which considered five of its buildings as “heritage structures.”

Aside from its diverse collection of remarkable architectural structures, the university also boasts of several paintings and sculptures that depict important aspects of Philippine history and culture.

The FEU Chapel—the newest addition to the university’s list of heritage buildings—features two life-size mural paintings: “The Stations of Cross” and “The Crucified Christ” by National Artist for Visual Arts Carlos “Botong” Francisco.

Similarly, the Administration Building—where the new marker was installed—houses Italian artist Francesco Ricardo Monti’s sculptures of the different historical eras of the Philippines. The works of art, among others, are testaments to FEU’s dedication to the preservation of culture and the arts, as well as the safeguarding of Filipino memory.

One of FEU’s flagship programs is architecture, in support of global goals for sustainable cities and communities.