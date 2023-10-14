Female leaders give opposing views on issues faced by women in Web3

THE world of Web3 has opened avenues for everyone to take part in a more transparent Internet and create wealth. However, women still face hurdles within the industry, including lack of representation, policies, and unfavorable settings.

These and more were discussed in last month’s “Bull or Bear: On-Chain Inclusivity: A Debate on Women Empowerment in Web3” event during the Philippine Blockchain Week.

(Web 3.0, or “Web3,” according to Wikipedia, is “an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web which incorporates concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.”)

Organized by educational-technology platform “Bitskwela,” the event featured six female representatives in the Web3 space who shared contradicting views on significant obstacles that can make it difficult for women to thrive in the decentralized web.

Dr. Nataliya Ilyushina, who is an economist and a research fellow at the Blockchain Innovation Hub at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, believes the lack of regulations in Web3 exposes women to higher risks in the space, leaving them vulnerable to frauds and work place injustices without clear protective measures such as social-welfare benefits.

On the contrary, Belinda Lim, who is the co-founder of Embolden Ventures, contended that regulations offer protection in traditional industries which highlight Web3’s inclusivity where women can experience less discrimination compared to mainstream sectors.

The post-debate poll revealed that the audience was divided, as 50 percent agreed that regulations supply essential protection and structure, while the rest appreciates the potential for reduced discrimination in the more open and decentralized nature of Web3.

Meanwhile, Ida Mok, who is the president of Women in Blockchain Asia, argued that women-led initiatives are harder to foster in Web3 because they inherit the male-dominated nature of Web2 industries like finance and agriculture. She cited recent studies that show women only make up 7 percent of the blockchain labor force, and that only 13 percent of Web3 projects had a female position at the founding table.

“Web 3 doesn’t exist in isolation…Social barriers [are there]; that is why all these initiatives are extremely difficult to foster,” Mok said. “The statistics are there, and numbers don’t lie.”

However, for Ivy Gutierrez of the Lady Traders of Global Miranda Miner Group, Web3 is a newfound niche for women to achieve financial independence. In a later round, she explained why the industry is already conducive to women’s involvement: “Web3 is young, but a lot of women have already made waves in the industry…this drives more [of them] to get involved and feel included.”

With a narrow margin, 56 percent of the audience perceives the male-dominated legacy from Web2 as a hindrance to women-led initiatives in Web3, while the remaining believe Web3 presents a promising avenue for women to reach financial independence.

Entrepreneur and Web3 advocate Juliane Indiongco highlighted the importance of prioritizing women’s empowerment in Web3. In contrast, Irene Umar, who is the CEO of We Guild Games insisted on the broader concept of human empowerment within the realm of Web3.