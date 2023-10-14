Calabarzon inaugurates science-learning facility

THE Calabarzon Region now has its first Mini Science Centrum, which features 19 interactive exhibit displays of various science themes.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Region 4A, in a tie-up with the Philippine Foundation for Science and Technology (PFST), Department of Education (DepEd)-Region 4A and Division of Quezon, Provincial Science and Technology Office-Quezon, provincial government of Quezon and the local government of Polillo recently launched the centrum at Polillo Central Elementary School.

“The Mini Science Centrum is not only about touching the lives of our young learners, but also reaffirming its significance in the realm of science education,” Undersecretary Sancho Maborrang of DOST said at the facility’s opening. “This launch…highlights the need for more recognized science museums in our country.”

Maborrang added that, while remarkable institutions are dedicated to science and technology, “there is room for growth and expansion, and the journey toward that goal begins here.”

The undersecretary also shared that the building of more science-centric facilities, such as science centrums, will make science education more accessible, especially to the youth who belong to the marginalized sector.

Furthermore, he said the opening of the facility is an example of the commitment by the DOST and its partners in planting the seeds of curiosity, the tools of discovery, and the keys to unlocking the mysteries of science and math.

For the DOST official, the interactive exhibits not only transcend mere theory; they are “[firsthand] experiences that hopefully, will spark a lifelong passion for learning.”

He urged Filipinos to value education, because “it is a beacon of hope, a powerful tool for change, a catalyst for progress, and a bridge to a brighter future. We can create a more inclusive and enlightened society through initiatives like this and the dedication of all partner-organizations.”

The establishment of the centrum, under the “Community Empowerment thru Science and Technology (CEST)” program, aims to reach the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas or GIDAs in Calabarzon’s island-communities, with Polillo and Alabat in Quezon Province as the first beneficiaries. Moreover, it is considered as part of the DepEd’s “Learning Recovery Program” after the 30-month pandemic break.

Cesar Tan Memorial National High School in Quezon, Quezon will be the venue in Alabat Island, and is set to be launched before the end of the year.

Special guests included DOST-4A’s Regional Director Emelita Bagsit, Assistant Regional Director for Technical Operations Francisco Barquilla III and vice presidents Lenard Berba (internal) and Nicanor Villasenor III (external); PFST’s Board Chair and former DOST chief Prof. Fortunato T. de la Peña and Executive Director May Pagsinohin; Provincial Director (Quezon) Maria Esperanza Jawili of DOST- PSTO; Curriculum Instructions Division Chief Lorena Walangsumbat of DepEd- Region 4A; Assistant Schools Superintendent Dr. Edward D. Garcia of DepEd-Quezon; Principal Gilbert Rogado of Polillo Central Elementary School; local government officials, municipal councilors, barangay officials, plus members of the national and local media.

Image credits: Henry De Leon/Dost-Stii





