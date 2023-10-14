189 senior citizens in Ilocos Norte receive cash incentives

LAOAG CITY—A total of 189 senior citizens aged 80 years to 99 years from this city received cash incentives from the local government on October 9 as part of the celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week.

Laoag City Mayor Michael M. Keon led the distribution of the cash incentives at the Laoag City Central Terminal, according to City Social Welfare and Development Office head Perlita Cabello.

Under the milestone award, senior citizens who reached 80 to 84 years are given P2,000; 85-89 years, P3,000; 90-94 years, P5,000; and 95-99 years, P10,000.

The cash incentive is on top of the centenarian gift of P100,000 as provided under Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016.

The celebration of the Elderly Filipino Week is mandated under Proclamation 470, issued by former President Fidel V. Ramos.

In this province, however, the celebration is month-long.

The town of Bangui will be hosting the grand coronation of the Guwapong Lolo and Gandang Lola on Oct. 18, to be attended by more than 1,500 delegates from the different local government units.

Carolyn Domingo, focal person for senior citizens of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, said in an interview on Wednesday that former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who hails from Bangui, will be the guest of honor and speaker.

“To further enliven the affair, there will also be a folk dance competition among the delegates,” she said.

Throughout Ilocos Norte, less fortunate senior citizens who struggle with their personal care already get cash incentives under Provincial Ordinance 2018-10-063, which was approved five years ago.

Aside from receiving cash incentives, seniors in the province also get financial assistance for their medical, burial, and food subsidies under the government’s assistance to individuals in crisis situations (AICS).

Meanwhile, senior citizens in the town of Piddig also get a free trip with free movie passes every month at the Robinsons Cinema.

Republic Act 9994, or the “Expanded Senior Citizen’s Act of 2010,” gives those aged 60 years and above additional recreational benefits, such as free movie passes in cinemas.

Piddig Mayor Georgina S. Guillen regularly accompanies senior citizens to the cinema every month and treats them to a fast-food restaurant as her way of expressing gratitude.

As of the 2020 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority, the country has about 9.22 million senior citizens. PNA

Image credits: PNA by Leilanie Adriano





