vivo Y17s lands in Philippines: Passion-packed moments await

Global leader in smartphone innovation, vivo, is proud to announce the arrival of the newest addition to its Y Series in the Philippines, the vivo Y17s – offering an exceptional combination of cutting-edge features at an unbeatable price of only Php 6,999.

Designed with Filipinos in mind, the vivo Y17s is all set to redefine the way you capture, store, and cherish your special moments.

Capture the night with a 50MP rear camera

The vivo Y17s is equipped with a powerful 50MP rear camera featuring Night Algorithm, allowing you to capture stunning, vivid images even in lowlight conditions.

Whether it’s a mesmerizing sunset over Manila Bay or a cozy evening get-together with friends, the vivo Y17s ensures that your night shots shine just as bright as your daytime memories.

Massive storage space for your memories

In a world where memories are constantly being created and shared, storage is essential. The vivo Y17s offers a generous 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it up to a massive 1TB through a micro SD card. Say goodbye to the hassle of constantly managing your photos and apps, and hello to a world of endless possibilities.

AI Face Beauty for flawless selfies

Filipinos love taking selfies, and the vivo Y17s caters to this passion with its AI Face Beauty feature. Perfect your selfies and look your best every time you capture a self-portrait. Your smile will truly light up the screen with the vivo Y17s.

Experience smooth performance with 4GB RAM and Memory Booster

The vivo Y17s boasts responsive 4GB RAM, ensuring that your favorite apps and games run smoothly without any hiccups.

The Memory Booster feature enhances your phone’s performance, providing a seamless user experience whether you’re multitasking or gaming.

Battery that keeps up with your day

With a robust 5000mAh battery, the vivo Y17s can keep up with your active Filipino lifestyle. Never worry about running out of battery during a day of exploration or staying connected with friends and family.

When it’s time to recharge, the 15W fast-charge feature ensures you’re back to capturing memories in no time.

Dust and water resistance for peace of mind

We understand that life in the Philippines comes with its share of unpredictable moments, whether it’s an unexpected rain shower or a day at the beach.

That’s why the vivo Y17s comes with an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and water. Your phone can withstand the rigors of daily life while you focus on creating more memories.

“Passion Captured, Moments Stored” is a promise for Filipinos who want to capture life’s precious moments, store them securely, and relive them with utmost clarity and vibrancy.

Whether it’s the lively festivities of Sinulog, the stunning landscapes of Batanes, or the delicious culinary adventures in Pampanga, the vivo Y17s ensures that your passion for photography is celebrated.

The vivo Y17s with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM is now available in the Philippines for only Php 6,999 on the official website or through popular e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as at physical stores across the country.

Embrace the future of mobile photography and make each moment count with the vivo Y17s.

