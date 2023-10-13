TRB includes more toll plazas for contactless payment dry run

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Thursday said six toll plazas on the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) would be included in the contactless toll collection dry run.

In a media advisory, the regulatory body said starting October 15, Nlex’s Balintawak Toll Plaza, San Simon Southbound Exit, Porac Toll Plaza, and Floridablanca Toll Plaza would only accept cashless transactions.

The following day, Calax’s Greenfield (Mamplasan) Toll Plaza and Santa Rosa Toll Plaza will implement the same.

“Non-participating toll plazas shall continue to collect tolls through ETC [RFID] lanes and cash lanes,” the TRB said.

The TRB started the dry run in September. It is expected to run until November. Under the program, select toll plazas will be converted into exclusive lanes for contactless payments.

“On participating toll plazas, motorists with no RFID stickers shall be directed to a safe place/location where he can pay the toll fees in cash, and shall be persuaded to have an RFID sticker installed,” the TRB said.

It noted that though cash payment of toll fees is still allowed, motorists are encouraged to switch to RFID for a faster and more convenient entry and exit at the toll plazas.

In August 2020, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) issued Department Order No. 2020-12, which required cashless transactions for all vehicles passing through expressways.

Initially, the measure was implemented to mitigate the transmission of Covid-19. It was also seen to lessen wait times on toll plazas by making payments more efficient.

However, due to numerous complaints received during the implementation of the said program way back in November 2020 brought about by various constraints and glitches in the electronic toll collection (ETC) systems, the DOTr issued an addendum dated January 29, 2021, allowing vehicles with no RFID stickers and requiring cash lanes in all toll plazas.

According to the TRB, its audit team has assessed 717 out of the 852 ETC-ready toll lanes in the country. The remaining 16 percent “are currently being operated as cash lanes and will be tested once converted to ETC lanes.”