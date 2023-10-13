The pitfalls of public service

THE transportation portfolio is one of the most difficult to handle among all government agencies. It encompasses so many sectors—from planes, trains and automobiles; public vehicles such as jeepneys, buses, and transport network vehicle services; airports, ports, bus stops; as well as the processing of licenses and permits for these vehicles and their drivers. It even oversees the Philippine Coast Guard, which is charged to protect our borders from incursions by other countries, as it does in the West Philippine Sea.

Over the years, the heads of the Department of Transportation (before May 24, 2016, it included the Communications sector) have been saddled with so many challenges, many of which continue to this day. There are the usual issues on fare hikes, the need for better public transportation, flight delays and cancellations, even, yes, alleged corruption issues across several fronts, especially at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and land transportation regulatory agencies.

The problems have become seemingly insurmountable such that when former Philippine Airlines (PAL) president and COO Jaime “Jimmy” J. Bautista accepted the post as DOTr Secretary, I for one was floored. Prior to June 30, 2022, JJB had already been leading the quiet, retired life away from the glaring spotlights of the corporate sector. He was spending his days playing golf and enjoying his two grandchildren, who he and his ever-loving wife Joji had been regularly visiting in Singapore, where they live with their mother Jaymee, the Bautistas’ only child.

For sure, President Marcos Jr. had been made aware of Bautista’s reputation in the corporate world as a respectable and honest man. It’s an open secret that there have been projects undertaken by a number of unscrupulous officials and employees at the DOTr and its attached agencies that have been, uhmmm…quite lucrative. And if there was anyone who could clean up the Department, it would be Bautista. Many of us business journalists can attest to his humility and integrity. I have known Bautista since the ‘90s, when he was still comptroller of PAL, and he has always struck me as kind, effortlessly sincere, and competent.

And in all his years in the corporate sector beginning with SGV where he was a CPA, Bautista has never been touched by a whiff of corruption or even gossip of any insidious financial schemes. For someone who keeps a tight grasp on his purse strings, tycoon Lucio Tan would not have appointed Bautista twice to head his precious airline if there were any allegations of dishonesty against the latter. Tan even entrusted his other companies to Bautista, appointing the latter to their boards. After Bautista retired from PAL in 2019, his expertise was sought by other companies in other industries as diverse as mining and retail.

Among Bautista’s first measures as Transport Secretary was to be transparent in all projects of the agency and its attached units, aware that corruption issues had hounded his new turf. Requests for bids are adequately publicized, with the submission or opening of bids always broadcast on Facebook. The latest was the pre-bid conference for the proposed Naia privatization, which was shown on Facebook, so anyone in the public could monitor what would-be investors were asking in terms of bid clarifications and such.

He has also tried cracking down on the syndicates that have been running around the Naia, making life difficult for airline passengers. But sure enough, the syndicates struck back, stymying flights and airport operations.

The aggressive pushback eventually culminated in unfounded allegations against Manila International Airport Authority general manager Cesar Chiong, which led to his unpopular and unfair dismissal by the Ombudsman. (Chiong, like his boss, also has an unsullied reputation in the private sector, such that well-respected business groups like the Makati Business Club, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Financial Executives of the Philippines, Philippine Hotel Owners Association, among others, came to his and Bautista’s defense.)

There was even an issue over the possible shortage of vehicle license plates, when Bautista found out the terms of reference for the bid had allegedly become lopsided to favor one specific supplier. The camp of the then head of the agency handling the bid accused Bautista of doing the same. To no avail, of course, since a person’s sterling reputation will always trump false accusations. The said head of that agency has since resigned.

Recently, Bautista was implicated in the allegations of former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) executive assistant Jeffrey Tumbado that the Secretary had been complicit in the supposed demand of bribes by LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III from owners of public utility vehicles affected by the modernization program. Bautista immediately requested the National Bureau of Investigation to probe those

claims against Guadiz. The Secretary has also categorically denied these allegations, and has threatened to file a formal complaint against those “maligning” him.

Tumbado has since recanted his claims, submitting a notarized affidavit that his public declaration of allegations against Guadiz and Bautista “were all unintentional and misguided.” He added his claims, uttered in a press conference on October 9, “were borne out of impulse, irrational thinking, misjudgement, poor decision-making and was encouraged by some individuals to make the statement which may have added to my confusion and affected my better judgement.” It’s interesting to find who exactly were those individuals who egged Tumbado to make those allegations.

Unfortunately, we don’t doubt this will be the last of issues hurled against Bautista. It’s a sad fact that for those committed to real public service, those who are upright and dedicated to pursue reforms in the agencies they head, their good work will always be stymied and their characters challenged so the corrupt few can prevail and continue their dastardly deeds. We hope the deceitful attempts of these crooked personalities to tear down the reputation of decent and honorable government officials like Bautista will always fail.