Sliding farmgate prices prompt halt of imported sugar release

BACOLOD CITY —The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has decided to indefinitely hold the release of over 100,000 metric tons (MT) of imported sugar to the domestic market to arrest falling farm-gate prices.

The SRA Board, the highest policy-making body of the agency, approved a resolution that suspended the reclassification of sugar imported under Sugar Order (SO) 7.

The resolution is meant to stabilize farm-gate prices that have fallen by 10 percent since the crop year started.

SRA data showed that farm-gate price of raw sugar has declined to P2,700 per 50-kilogram bag from the P3,000 level registered at the end of the previous crop year.

The decline in farm-gate prices dismayed the SRA board, arguing that SO 7 sugar importers promised that farm-gate prices would not drop below P3,000 per 50-kilogram bag despite the entry of foreign stocks.

“Despite the fact that the average retail price of sugar remains the same, the average farmgate price of raw sugar which hovered between P2,500 to P2,750 per bag during the first two weeks of crop year 2023-2024 continues to go down, to the detriment of the sugar farmers, allegedly by reason of oversupply,” the board resolution read. It was dated September 26 but was released to the media on October 12.

“In order to maintain a reasonable volume of sugar available for domestic use, protect the interests of the farmers and millers, and sustain a reasonable farmgate price of raw sugar of about P3,000 per bag, the Sugar Board deemed it necessary to hold in abeyance all applications of conversion and maintain the classification of all imported sugar as reserved,” it added.

Under existing rules and regulations, the SRA has the power to regulate the use of sugar stocks in the country through classification as part of its mandate of protecting the welfare of the farmers while ensuring consumers’ benefits.

Usually, the SRA classifies imported sugar as “C” or reserved sugar, which means it cannot be used or sold domestically by the importing entity until the stocks are reclassified.

Importers file for reclassification of their stocks as “B” sugar or sugar that will be consumed locally before the SRA board.

Sugar importers were previously given an October 15 deadline by the SRA to fully distribute the entire 150,000 MT volume under SO 7.

But because of the resolution, the remaining volume imported under SO 7, estimated at about 127,775 MT as of September 24, will not be distributed to the domestic market yet.

“We will hold the applications [for reclassification] until such time that farm-gate prices stabilize. What is more important to us is that if we see the farm-gate prices decrease, then we should also see a decrease in the retail prices,” SRA Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona said in a press briefing here.

“It is not normal for prices to go down by P100 or more on a weekly basis. It has been abnormal,” Azcona added.

Despite downward movements at the farm-gate level, the retail prices of both raw and refined sugar in Metro Manila were unchanged. Raw sugar prices ranged from P80 to P101.75 per kilogram while refined sugar prices were between P95 and P119 per kilogram, according to SRA data.

Azcona pointed out that the farm-gate price of P3,000 per 50-kilogram bag is the acceptable level across all players of the industry from farmers to millers and even consumers.

At such a price level, a kilogram of raw sugar would be at P60, enough for a sugarcane farmer to earn P10 per kilogram. This should translate to about P85 per kilogram at the retail level, Azcona added.

“The reasonable farm-gate price of raw sugar is in the area of P2,850 to P3,000 per bag,” he said.