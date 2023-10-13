Sen. Bong Go extends support to Makilala, Cotabato soldiers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, personally provided support and assistance to soldiers at the 39th Army Infantry Battalion, 10th Infantry Division (10ID) in Barangay Poblacion, Makilala, Cotabato on Monday, October 9.

The senator and his team distributed grocery packs to 485 military personnel and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.

In his speech, Go recognized the tremendous sacrifices soldiers make to ensure the safety of their fellow Filipinos. It can be recalled that prior to him being elected in the Senate, Go served as a Special Assistant to the President during the Duterte administration, during which, he helped former president Rodrigo Duterte fulfill the salary hike of the government’s military and uniformed personnel.

Go likewise expressed his support for the proposed Salary Standardization Law 6, saying, “as co-sponsor and author of Salary Standardization Law 5 during the 18th Congress, sana po ay magkaroon pa ng bagong Salary Standardization Law 6. I’m one with the government in seeking to provide another increase in salaries for those working in the public sector.”

“Sa totoo lang parati naming naririnig salamat Pangulong Duterte, salamat senador sa mga programa. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyo,” cited Go.

“Ang dapat pong pasalamatan ang ating mga sundalo. Kaya noong panahon ng giyera sa Marawi mahigit sampung beses kaming pumunta sa Marawi ni [dating] pangulong Duterte. Umabot kami doon mahigit sampung beses para bisitahin po ang mga sundalo to give a moral boost sa kanila. Nandirito po ang inyong senador at nandiyan rin lang po si former president [Duterte] na laging handang sumuporta at handang magpakamatay rin po para sa inyo, handang magpakamatay para sa bayan,” he added.

In the Senate, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 422, with the goal of offering complimentary legal aid to members of the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who confront charges while fulfilling their official duties and responsibilities.

Acknowledging the substantial burdens carried by these uniformed individuals, the senator underscored the significance of guaranteeing that they obtain adequate legal support for as long as they are fulfilling their mandate in accordance with the law.