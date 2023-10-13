SEC ‘not anti-business,’ new fees are fair

SEC chairman Emilio B. Aquino said the agency has stretched itself on the deadline of its amnesty program, which slaps a one-time fee for all the company’s penalties incurred in the submission of documents such as the general information sheet and the annual financial statement.

The amnesty program is a prelude to the imposition of higher fees and penalties, which the agency still has to implement.

“We’re very pro business; and we’re not anti [business]. We want to encourage because the very spirit of the RCC [Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines] is to encourage continuity and all that,” he said.

He said the amnesty program is now extended to November 6 to give way to the Barangay elections by the end of the month and the long weekend after that.

This, he said, was a move to get more submissions from as many companies as possible.

“And then and then if we get more submissions, financial statements or general information sheets, it helps really strengthen and enhance our database and that is exactly our job. And that’s exactly how we want to empower our business sector because of the golden source of information,” he said.

SEC had to reset its meeting with the heads of business groups that complain on the higher fees and charges as they only sent their representatives during their scheduled meeting on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President George T. Barcelon said the business sector is concerned that the increase in the proposed SEC fees is “quite high,” adding that this may reduce the country’s competitiveness in attracting foreign investments.

Aquino defended the raising of fees and charges in a move to increase its 670 employees, which he said was less than half of what the southeast Asian neighbors have to date.

“In the meantime we’re just trying to do our best . . . to meet whatever requirements are on our mandates, which is to double the company registration and securities regulation,” Aquino said.

SEC commissioner McJill Bryant T. Fernandez said the direction for the two camps—the SEC and the business groups—is to hear each other out.

“It’s an open dialogue. We want to make sure that they hear our side, we hear their side. Because we are setting aside the language issues. And the tone and some of the factual mistakes, right in the letter,” he said.

“We get their point. I hope they get our point as well, that so the factual dispositions that they were relaying were incorrect,” he said.

The groups that complained of the higher fees include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Management Association of the Philippines, Chamber of Thrift Banks, Philippine Retailers Association, Philippine Franchise Association, Philippine Association of Legitimate Service Contractors, Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies and Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization Inc.

PCCI: Fees ‘quite high’

On Thursday, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President George T. Barcelon said the business sector is concerned that the increase in the proposed SEC fees is “quite high,” adding that this may reduce the country’s competitiveness in attracting foreign investments.

“One of the concerns of the business sector is the jump is quite high and I believe that both the SEC and the private sector are more than happy to sit down and discuss and come to a compromise,” Barcelon said at a media briefing in Manila on Thursday.

The PCCI head said the business sector would like to have a say on the issue related to the proposed fees and charges because “we also compare the rates charged by other countries since we’re trying to be competitive in foreign investments.”

Meanwhile, Barcelon said the Philippines is lagging behind Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore in terms of trade relationship within Asean.

“We are getting the shorter end, meaning to say in our trade relationship with the 5 Asean countries, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, the Philippines is at the receiving end of a deficit of about more than $30 billion,” the PCCI head revealed.

In a statement on Monday, business groups including PCCI opposed a proposal by the SEC to increase its fees and charges.

Citing Administrative Order No. 31,s. 2012 and DOF-DBM-NEDA Joint Circular No. 1-2013 in relation to fixing regulatory fees, the business groups said national government agencies should seek to strike a balance between cost recovery and the socioeconomic impact of the impositions.

“Any increase in fees must be just and reasonable and minimize, if not avoid, the unintended impact on established national priorities and the general public,” the business groups said.

They stressed that when the SEC increased its fees in 2017, stakeholders were able to show that the fees being collected by the SEC from stock market transactions alone were more than enough to fund SEC’s entire operations based on SEC’s requested appropriations from the General Appropriation Act (GAA), which budget “presumably” is the cost of regulations. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/10/business-groups-oppose-proposed-new-charges-of-s-e-c/) With a report by Andrea E. San Juan