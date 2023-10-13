Pinoys in Gaza told: Evacuate near Egypt border

THE Philippine Embassy in Jordan has asked the 131 Filipinos in Gaza Strip to move towards the Egyptian border as Israel warned that it would strike northern Gaza Strip in 24 hours.

“A number of our countrymen have relocated to the south. Some are already staying there since the start of the conflict,” Philippine Ambassador to Amman Wilfredo Santos said.

Most the 131 Filipinos in Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip are based in Gaza City or central Gaza.

Israel had advised the 1.1 million Palestinian people including in Gaza City to leave their homes and move south “for their own safety.” Israeli army have started massing at the border between Israel and Gaza in retaliation to the incursion of Hamas militants that killed thousands of Israelis Saturday.

There are 131 Filipinos trapped in Gaza, 125 are residents and three are tourists.

Two Filipinos are doctors working for Doctors Without Borders and one is a 61-year old household worker who has been in Gaza since 1999.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has called for voluntary repatriation in Gaza Strip.

So far, only 94 heeded the call for repatriation.

“The Filipinos who refused to leave are citing family reasons — they do not want to be separated from their Palestinian fathers and they consider Gaza as their home,” Santos told Business Mirror.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the Embassy advised for families to move near Rafah Border Crossing, south of Gaza near the border of Egypt.

Ambassador Santos said they are hoping that Egypt would open its border for humanitarian corridor.

“We are just waiting for the humanitarian corridor to open in the south of Gaza. We have advised our Filipino nationals to relocate to safer places with shelter and to be ready to move out once the signal is given for the opening of the exit point, most likely through Egypt,” he said.

Image credits: AP/Fatima Shbair





