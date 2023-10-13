PHL nurse stayed with ward, is killed by Hamas

A FILIPINO nurse who worked as a caregiver in Israel was killed at the height of the attacks of Hamas militants last Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Angeline Aguirre, 33-year-old native from Binmaley Pangasinan, was one of the two Filipinos killed during the Hamas assault on Saturday.

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum cited Angeline’s heroic deed.

Aguirre was caring for her elderly patient when Hamas militants stormed her employer’s residence in Kfar Gaza, a kibbutz in Israel near the border of Gaza. Her Israeli ward was only identified as “Nira.”

“Despite having a chance to flee the Hamas terror attacks, Angeline showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining at Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas. Unimaginable honor in the face of evil,” the Israeli Deputy Mayor wrote on X.

Ambassador to London Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. said Aguirre’s heroism reflects the usual care Filipino caregivers and nurses provide elsewhere, even in the United Kingdom.

“She’s a Filipino nurse; it is what they do; when there was no cure nor vaccine against Covid, they held the hands of stricken patients in the UK so they wouldn’t feel alone as they died. Some of these nurses joined their patients not long after. That Filipino trademark,” Locsin tweeted.

The former DFA secretary also said that during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Filipino domestic helpers stayed with their employers throughout the brutal Iraqi occupation.

Aguirre worked as a caregiver in Israel for six years and had recently married her husband.

The other Filipino casualty is a male caregiver from Pampanga. The details of his death were not released.

Meanwhile, there are still four Filipinos missing in Israel. A Filipina caregiver who works in Israel had provided DNA samples to Israeli forensics to verify if one of the dead bodies was her sister.

Migrant Workers OIC Secretary Hans Cacdac said 22 Filipinos—19 caregivers and three hotel workers —have requested for repatriation.

Cacdac said they will coordinate with the Israel authorities on their repatriation as commercial airlines have suspended flights to and from Bel Guiron Airport in Tel Aviv.