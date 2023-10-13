PHL and UK reaffirm ‘strong’ defense ties

The Philippines and the UK reaffirmed their “strong” defense relationship following a visit of one of its ministers to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Thursday, October 12.

This was after UK Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Defence Engagement, Baroness Annabel Goldie, met with AFP Inspector General Lt. Gen. William Gonzales and discussed the two countries’ defense relationship.

“In their meeting, the two discussed increasing Philippine-UK military engagements supported by the 2017 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation that is rooted in a long history of friendship and defense cooperation engagements,” AFP public affairs office chief Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto said in a statement released on Friday.

“The two officials also upheld their common position on the respect for maritime law and in calling out illegal activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” he added.

Ileto also said Gonzales extended the AFP’s gratitude to the UK for its support to the military’s peace and development projects in the Bangsamoro Region.

Aside from this, the AFP Inspector General lauded the UK for “continuing their intelligence exchange and training engagements in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear), peacekeeping, and counter-violent extremism” with their Filipino counterparts.

“Baroness Goldie likewise emphasized the importance of continuing to find other ways to work together and share expertise and knowledge for mutual benefit,” Ileto said.

As this developed, Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. expressed his thanks to Goldie for the Royal Navy’s assistance in training PN pilots

He made this comment shortly after the UK Minister’s visit to PN headquarters Thursday.

“Baroness Goldie’s courtesy call on the Navy chief yielded fruitful discussions highlighting both countries’ intent to further strengthen defense and maritime cooperation, the challenges to the rules-based international systems, and the inaugural Philippine-UK Maritime Dialogue held last February,” Navy spokesperson Captain Benjo Negranza said.

Both leaders were both looking forward to more “engagements and collaborations” as the two countries further their ties and commitment in the areas of defense, security, and maritime, he added.