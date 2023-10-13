Philippines set to procure avian flu vaccine–PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday announced that the country is set to buy avian influenza (AI) vaccines to ensure the protection of the local poultry industry from the dreaded disease.

During the inauguration of the San Miguel Foods Inc.’s (SMFI) P3.34-billion controlled-climate Magnolia Poultry Farm in Davao Del Sur, the Chief Executive said the measure aims to mitigate the possible agricultural losses from AI.

“The [vaccine] for Avian Flu appears to be already effective, that is why we will buy [some doses] so we can give it [to farmers] and reduce those which need to be culled after being infected with Avian Flu,” Marcos said in Filipino during his speech in the SMFI event.

He did not disclose the number of doses and brand of vaccine the government will procure.

The country suffered an AI outbreak in 17 provinces last year, resulting in the death of 182,968 fowls and the culling of over 1.2 million based on data from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA-Bureau of Animal Industry announced last August it is drafting the guidelines for the AI vaccination.

In the previous month, PT Vaksindo Satwa Nusantara signed a $2-million cooperation agreement with its local partner, Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company (Unahco Inc.) Philippines for the local production of the Indonesian firm’s AI vaccine.

Modernized production

Marcos stressed the need to support in modernizing the agriculture sector through similar initiatives of the SMFI mega poultry farm to help the country achieve food security.

SMFI partnered with local farmers to establish its poultry farm in Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur, which is expected to produce 80 million poultry annually and generate 1,000 new jobs.

San Miguel President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said he decided to launch the initiative in response to the request of President Marcos for the private sector to invest in local food production.

“We will make sure that we will continuously develop and make more meaningful projects to help create jobs and minimize the [country’s] reliance on imported food,” Ang said.

Marcos said he supports the plan of SMFI to build 11 more similar facilities nationwide, including in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“We put a high premium on investments in agriculture, as it is the key to combating hunger and poverty, and achieving our goal of food sufficiency and security across the country,” the President said.

“Once realized, these will ensure a more stable, sufficient, and cost-competitive supply of chicken as well as bolster the food and nutritional needs of our people,” he added.