PCCI flags risks to business from Mideast war, rate hike

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has expressed concern that the conflict in the Middle East, which could result in oil price hikes across the globe as well as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) plan to raise interest rates might affect the country’s economic growth for 2023.

“We hope that this will not flare up to the point that the Middle East countries will be involved because the oil-producing countries are all in the Middle East and lately Saudi Arabia has cut back their oil production because of softer demand,” PCCI President George T. Barcelon said.

The PCCI head also noted that the conflict in Israel might infuse uncertainty in the country’s economy as this might result in an increase in oil prices that will lead to higher fuel prices — a “concern” as the government’s priority is to mitigate inflation.

Barcelon also cited the potential raising of BSP’s interest rates, which he said “might affect” the country’s economy.

“But what has happened we might see again: an increase in . . .oil prices that would lead to higher fuel prices. And this, of course, is a concern [as] the government’s priority is to mitigate inflation. And having said that, there’s also the concern that the US Federal Reserve has in mind to possibly adjust interest rates,” the PCCI chief said during a media briefing in Manila on Thursday.

In a briefing on Wednesday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said he is not ruling out a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike in November given the latest data, including the 6.1-percent headline inflation rate recorded in September 2023.

Inflation reached the high end of the BSP’s month-ahead inflation forecast due to more expensive rice prices which increased 17.9 percent, the highest in 14 years. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/06/september-inflation-rises-to-6-1-rice-prices-blamed/)

If the BSP won’t mirror the increase of interest rates abroad, Barcelon said the peso might “devaluate further.” This means, he said, that the peso may weaken the purchasing power of Filipinos.

The PCCI head noted, however, that the business group is still banking on the “BER” months which could drive consumer spending, offsetting the geopolitical conflicts hounding the economy in the next two months of 2023.

“But we’re hopeful in the ber months we’re moving towards the ber month … We’d like to be positive and think that for the next two months or so, the sluggishness of the economy in the last quarter can be negated,” Barcelon said.