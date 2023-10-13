P230-B funds, 120K jobs eyed in Halal roadmap

THE Philippines will launch a National Halal Strategy which aims to generate P230 billion in investments and create 120,000 jobs in five years and support small merchants in becoming part of a global halal ecosystem, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement it issued on Thursday, the Trade department said the plan will address the “growing” demand for Halal products and services from both the Philippines’s domestic market and from the 57 countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)—spanning Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual stressed that halal as a way of life is not only for the Muslims. He said it is “increasingly” being recognized by many non-Muslim consumers worldwide because of “ethical considerations, hygiene, fair trade and just financing.”

“Over the next five years, we plan to achieve P230 billion Halal trade and investments and generate 120,000 jobs,” the Trade chief added.

Considering the growing Muslim population of 1.9 billion people, DTI said the global halal market is estimated to reach 7.7 trillion in market value by 2025, up from USD 3.2 trillion in 2015.

DTI said it will lead the nine-government interagency Taskforce that will create a roadmap which will position the Philippines as the “most Halal-friendly” trade and investment hub in Asia Pacific.

The Trade chief noted that the halal industry forms part of DTI’s four priorities: promoting regional development; attaining food security; upgrading, upskilling, and upsizing micro, small and medium enterprises; and enabling job skills matching and skills upgrading.

DTI added that the halal plan is not only confined to food and food-related products but also includes Islamic finance, halal-friendly travel and tourism, “modest” fashion, halal pharmaceuticals and halal cosmetics sectors.

To cover the “wide-ranging aspects” of Halal economy, DTI said the Halal taskforce will include the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), Department of Agriculture (DA), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

DTI stressed that the micro, small,and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit from DTI’s halal initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Trade department listed some of the initiatives that have been signed and are scheduled to kick off.

These include the P66-million partnership deal with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism (BARMM-MTIT) to promote halal local goods and services provided by MSMEs. This partnership will create jobs through social entrepreneurship and local tourism, train entrepreneurs, and revive the country’s creative sector.

As for international cooperation, DTI said the Philippines is set to sign another “landmark” agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Last month, DTI said Pascual and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi “reaffirmed” their commitment to enhance and strengthen their economic ties.

“Both sides have already signed the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) during the Philippine National Expo Day at Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, and are currently in talks regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA),” DTI said in its statement on Thursday.

In terms of regional development, DTI said more slaughterhouses in the Philippines will soon be Halal-certified.

“The Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC), an attached agency under the DTI, has signed an agreement with entities in Calabarzon for Halal training. More than 100 MSMEs in Marawi are also being prepared to be Halal-certified as part of the economic rebuilding of the Maranao people,” DTI noted.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





