NSA to push for Hamas’ listing as a terror group

Even as the Philippines expressed its condolences to the families of the victims killed and injured in the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel, National Security Adviser (NSA) Eduardo Año on Friday announced that they will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under the country’s anti-terrorism law.

“In solidarity with the people of Israel, we will push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under RA [Republic Act] 11479 as a priority agenda of the Anti-Terrorism Council,” he said.

RA 11479 is also known as the “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.”

Likewise, the NSA strongly condemns the “terrorist assault” by Hamas against Israel and its people.

“This was a deadly and barbaric terrorist assault on Israel targeting its civilian population and Israel has every right, as much as any nation, to defend and protect itself from this attack, which has already claimed more than 1,200 lives, including that of two Filipinos, and wounded some 3,000 others,” Año said.

As of this writing, three Filipinos working in Israel are still unaccounted for.

“Together with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, we hope for a swift resolution to this conflict, we pray for the safety of innocent civilians, and we offer our thanks to the Government of Israel for its efforts to protect our citizens,” the NSA stressed.